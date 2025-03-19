This year the glaring gap in the middle management of the media industry is getting bigger and bigger!

It’s a pretty pressing issue when it comes to resource discussions; you want to make sure that the client’s account is handled by someone with enough experience and knowledge to have those high-level business growth discussions. But here’s the thing, there’s a serious shortage of mid-level resources in the industry.

A few factors are contributing to this shrinking middle management layer. First, there’s been a shift in the industry and many seasoned professionals are finding better opportunities outside of traditional media agencies. They’re exploring options on the client side or even venturing into entrepreneurship, where they have more potential for growth and creative freedom.

Another issue is burnout and lack of support. Middle managers in media often find themselves juggling multiple responsibilities without enough resources or guidance, and that can lead to burnout quickly. It’s not an easy job, that’s for sure.

Clear growth opportunities

And let’s not forget about shifting career aspirations. Younger professionals entering the industry are more focused on quick growth or pursuing their own entrepreneurial paths. The traditional career ladder within agencies may not seem as appealing to them, especially if it doesn’t offer clear growth opportunities or chances to contribute creatively.

So, what does this all mean? Well, it creates a dangerous void in the industry. You’ve got experienced leaders with 20+ years of experience, and then you have junior employees with less than five years of experience. There’s not much in between. And that’s a problem.

But here’s the thing, we need to do more to secure, grow, and guide this crucial middle layer of management. It’s up to the agencies to take responsibility and nurture this talent.

Here are a few suggestions to bridge the gap

First, diversify middle management teams. Encouraging diversity can lead to more innovative ideas and better problem-solving. And don’t forget about cross-generational collaboration. It’s important to foster mentorship and create a more dynamic leadership team.

Next, create structured career paths within the agency. Give them defined milestones for growth, like moving from a team lead to a unit lead. This will provide a roadmap and incentives to stay engaged and develop within their positions.

Empower and delegate decision-making. Middle managers should be trusted to make decisions within defined boundaries. They need to feel trusted and empowered to make those calls.

Better communication between senior and middle managers is also key. Regular check-ins and feedback loops can go a long way. And let’s not forget about mentorships. Support and guidance are crucial.

Expanding skill set

Cross-functional collaboration and skill sharing can also help broaden their understanding of agency operations and client business requirements. It’s all about expanding their knowledge and skill set.

And lastly, get them more involved in the industry. Expose them to industry bodies and programs that foster a love and understanding of being part of the bigger picture in media.

Addressing the gap in middle management requires a multifaceted approach. We need to focus on development, empowerment, communication, workload management, and structure. By diversifying teams, creating structured career paths, and empowering decision-making, we can develop a robust leadership pipeline that supports current operations and drives future industry growth.

We want future leaders who feel supported, empowered, and motivated to stay and thrive within the industry.

There’s so many opportunities in this industry, let’s ensure we foster our talent and help them grow into the leaders of tomorrow!

