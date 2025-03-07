Women make up more than half the population, yet many have limited economic opportunities. Entrepreneurship offers a path to financial independence, but access to funding, mentorship and market resources remains a challenge.

In South Africa, while early-stage entrepreneurship is more common among men, women are more likely to be “solo-preneurs”, with nearly 40% of SMEs owned by women, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) South Africa Report 2023/2024.

The power of online marketplaces

The rise of digital platforms is revolutionising entrepreneurship, making it easier than ever for women to start and grow businesses. Online marketplaces provide affordable access to tools, products, and supplies, enabling entrepreneurs to expand their ventures with minimal overhead.

Since launching in South Africa a year ago, Temu has gained significant traction, with a recent survey revealing that one in three respondents use the platform, with nearly 40% shopping on Temu on a monthly basis.

For business owners looking to stretch every rand, the online marketplace offers high-quality products at affordable prices, making it an attractive option for entrepreneurs. The ability to compare prices, shop at flexible hours, and access a wide range of products has made e-commerce an essential tool for entrepreneurs.

Sustainable businesses

Content creator Namolinah Robertson is one example of how digital platforms are driving entrepreneurial success. Through her social media channels, she shares valuable business insights and resources, helping aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of starting a business.

Her widely followed Beauty Business Supplier List has become a go-to resource, connecting business owners with trusted suppliers.

“South African entrepreneurs, this is for you! If you’re starting a business but don’t have a lot of money for packaging, download Temu,” she advises. “If you’re looking for budget-friendly items, you can buy them right now—definitely check out Temu. You’ll be amazed at what you can get!”

By leveraging digital platforms and online marketplaces, women entrepreneurs are finding new ways to overcome barriers, build sustainable businesses, and reach their financial goals.

Shaping the future of female entrepreneurship

Women-led businesses have a unique advantage—they understand evolving consumer needs and drive innovation. However, many aspiring entrepreneurs face a common obstacle: not knowing where to start. Online marketplaces bridge this gap by providing an accessible, affordable platform to source products and grow businesses efficiently.

The beauty of these platforms lies in the freedom they offer—allowing entrepreneurs to curate products that align with their vision, creativity, and values. Through Temu, women are not just starting businesses; they are shaping their financial futures with the tools and flexibility to bring their entrepreneurial dreams to life.