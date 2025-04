[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu Africa is pleased to announce the promotion of Ezra Munene Ndolo from Integrated Client Director to Managing Director of dentsu Tanzania.

This strategic move underscores dentsu’s commitment to fostering leadership excellence and driving growth in the Tanzanian market.

Ndolo brings significant strategic marketing leadership to his new role as Managing Director of dentsu Tanzania.

He has a track record of delivering impactful brand and product marketing campaigns and has a comprehensive background spanning CPG, telecommunications, automotive, banking, media, sports, and technology industries.

Accomplished manager

He has proven himself to be an accomplished brand and marketing manager with core strengths in media and marketing strategy, planning, and campaign management.

“This promotion is a testament to Ezra’s exceptional leadership and dedication, which have been instrumental in driving our significant growth in the market,” Lana Marais, Group Operations Director, dentsu Africa, commented.

“Over the past few years, Ezra has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, contributing to our remarkable progress in market penetration, customer engagement, and overall business performance.

“We are confident that under Ezra’s leadership, the team in Tanzania will continue to thrive and achieve even greater success, further solidifying dentsu’s presence in the market.”

Innovation and growth

With Ndolo at the helm, dentsu Tanzania is poised to continue its chapter of innovation and growth. Ezra said, “I’m eager to lead dentsu Tanzania into the future, empowering our people to push boundaries, innovate, and deliver value to our clients in an ever-evolving market.”

His leadership will undoubtedly drive the team to new heights, reinforcing dentsu’s commitment to excellence and market leadership in Tanzania.