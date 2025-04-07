The 2024 Effie Awards South Africa Ipsos Trends Report, launched during a webinar hosted by Effie South Africa on 27 March and presented by Ipsos, offers key insights into what sets effective campaigns apart.

It is a valuable resource for any campaign that seeks to resonate, connect with audiences and drive effectiveness in marketing communication.

Naturally, it is of particular relevance for those preparing entries into the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa.

“The value of this report lies not only in its strategic insight, but in its timing. As we enter the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa season, these findings provide both inspiration and practical direction for creating work that works,” said Gillian Rightford, ACA CEO and Effie South Africa lead.

“At the heart of every Effie Award lies a simple yet profound truth: real marketing effectiveness matters. Our continued partnership with Ipsos allows us to ground effectiveness in evidence—and that’s what the Effies are all about.”

Core pillars

Focusing on Effie’s core judging pillars – Challenge, Context and Objectives; Insights & Strategic Idea; Bringing the Strategy & Idea to Life; and Results – with additional insights into creative content, the report provides a clear view of the strategic shifts, creative decisions, and executional excellence that characterised last year’s most effective ad campaigns.

The research from Ipsos in distilling learnings from the winners provides a roadmap for future success, helping brands and agencies sharpen their focus on what truly moves the needle.

Key findings from the report

Creativity is the ultimate differentiator

Distinctive, memorable advertising is more effective than simply increasing media spend. Being remembered matters more than just being seen.

Emotional connection drives success

Ads that resonate on a deeper level, whether through storytelling, tension, or social responsibility, build stronger brand loyalty and influence consumer choice.

Brand purpose fuels growth

Businesses that align with social good and solve real problems grow faster and earn greater consumer trust. Purpose-driven brands stand out and thrive.

Celebrity endorsements need strategic fit

Simply featuring a famous face isn’t enough; the connection between the celebrity, the brand, and the message must feel authentic to be effective.

Quantin Montello, creative excellence Lead at Ipsos SA, said: “This year’s Effie winners reaffirm the global truth we’ve long observed: creativity and empathy are the true drivers of marketing effectiveness. Campaigns that challenge norms and engage audiences meaningfully are delivering disproportionate results.”

Download the full 2024 Effie Ipsos Trends Report HERE

The 2025 Effie Awards South Africa entry period opens on 3 April 2025, with final entries due by 28 May 2025. The eligibility window includes campaigns that ran between 1 February 2024 and 31 January 2025.

The 2025 Effie Awards are hosted by the ACA, and sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, GIB Insurance, with in-kind sponsorship by Lobengula Advertising.

Effie South Africa is also calling for judges to be part of this year’s adjudication panels. If you’re a senior marketing or agency professional and would like to be considered, click here to apply.