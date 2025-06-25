Tumelo Selikane, Managing Director at Nielsen Sports SA, shares his insights on the evolution of live sports consumption, following the recent release of the much-anticipated Nielsen Fan Insights Report.

Watching your favourite sport is not an objective experience. It is emotionally driven by fans who need to feel something – enlivened by the roar of the crowd; the shimmer of lights; the connection that comes from sharing a moment with thousands of others who care just as much as they do about the outcome of the game.

At Nielsen Sports SA, our data about live/in-person sports events tells a clear story: people are no longer just buying tickets, they’re investing in memories.

Part of something bigger

It starts, of course, with the drawcard: a beloved team, a music icon, a major final. But that’s only the beginning. Fans want energy. They want to engage. They want access to quality action, to curated zones where they can sing, shout, eat, laugh and feel like part of something bigger.

It’s true, we have endless digital distractions and unlimited content. In that context, live events can’t just be convenient — they need to be worth it.

That means emotional pay-off, comfort and relevance. Supporters are also looking for community. The best live events tap into that. They accomplish that in family zones with safe activities or supporter sections that feel like home.

Modern fan experience

The modern fan experience is layered, personal, and shareable – never one-dimensional, and successful organisers are more cognisant of that than ever.

Because here’s the thing: a great event doesn’t end when the whistle blows. It lives on through social media clips, word of mouth and broadcasts that showcase not just the performance, but the feeling.

The most successful outcome here being that, when someone watching at home sees fans like them having the time of their lives, they don’t just want to watch next time — they want to be there.

Of course, none of this works without good logistics. If the pricing feels impossible, the signage confusing, or the queues ridiculous, it doesn’t matter how good the showpiece is. The magic fades.

Worth coming back for

And sponsorship? It only works when it means something — when it adds to the experience, not interrupts it.

Ultimately, success is about more than sold-out crowds. It’s about crafting something worth coming back for. That’s the challenge we face — and the opportunity.

Because when we deliver what fans truly want, we’re not just putting on a show. We’re building loyalty, community and unforgettable moments that people carry with them long after the lights go down.

And if you ask me, that’s what makes this industry worth being in.

Tumelo Selikane, managing director of Nielsen Sports SA, is an experienced commercial, brand and marketing and entrepreneur with over 12 years’ experience growing revenue and increasing market share through commercial and client service relations.