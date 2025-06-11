Why do so many small creative agencies hit a ceiling? Why do talented founders find themselves caught in a constant cycle of over-delivery, under-charging, and burnout?

According to Craig Rodney, founder of The Agency Coach, the answer lies not in talent or tenacity – but in mindset, pricing, and the value of time.

“Most small agencies begin with a scarcity of money and an abundance of time,” says Rodney. “But because time is what they have most of, they undervalue it – and that sets the trap.” He calls it ‘survival mode’ – where founders do every job, take on all clients, and deliver far more than they’re paid for. It’s a short-term strategy that leads to long-term exhaustion.

One of the biggest distinctions Rodney draws is between freelancers and growth-focused agency owners. “A freelancer is happy as long as they’re busy and earning. But an agency owner who wants to grow needs to sell more than their own time. They need a team, a strategy, and a plan to scale.”

A common myth? That more revenue solves all problems. “It usually makes them worse,” Rodney warns. “If your agency isn’t already running profitably, more clients just increases the pressure. You have to be efficient and profitable before you scale – otherwise you’re just building a bigger mess.”

The way out

So, what’s the way out?

“The first step is to stop discounting and start charging correctly. Only then can you afford great talent, deliver on brief, and reduce reverts and stress. It breaks the cycle.”

Rodney emphasises structural change – separating sales from delivery, buying back the founder’s time, and understanding the numbers. “If you don’t know how your agency makes or loses money, you’re guessing. And guessing isn’t a great strategy.”

He also works closely with owners on the psychological blocks that prevent growth. “I’m not a therapist,” he says, “but I’ve been through it. The fear of letting go, the need to be involved in everything – it’s real. But you have to push through if you want to build something bigger than yourself.”

Clarity, courage, consistency

Ultimately, Rodney believes that any agency can scale – if the founder is willing to shift from instinct to intention. “You need frameworks. You need to track and plan. It’s not rocket science – it’s clarity, courage, and consistency.”

His parting advice for stuck agency owners? “Buy back your time. It’s the only way to regain control. Stop doing what someone else can do cheaper, and focus on what only you can do – the high-value work. That’s where momentum starts.”

For agency owners tired of the hamster wheel, it’s a clear call to action – growth isn’t about doing more, it’s about doing better.