Telco ads are best placed to highlight modern interactions and the spirit of connectivity – and MTN’s Cheeseboy shows how they’re bringing meaning back into brand advertising.

Some would argue that advertising in the telecommunications sector had become somewhat generic as the country got on with the grind of being a democracy.

“Especially after the 2008 economic downturn, and with increased competition both in and adjacent to the category, advertising work has been centred on beating competition to the consumer,” explains Neo Mashigo, Chief Creative Officer at The Up&Up Group.

“This approach often discounts the need to connect deeply with the customer through meaningful brand advertising.”

A key tenet of the zeitgeist in the early years following the country’s transition into a constitutional democracy was a telecommunications industry that produced highly creative, engaging and distinctive advertising campaigns.

South Africans from all walks of life remember these ads fondly as true markers in the cultural mind of the time.

Making moves

Africa’s largest mobile network operator MTN seeks to elevate advertising in the industry once more by producing authentic, African, emotive advertising with its Today We Make Moves brand platform.

The work zones in on the need to connect with the customer while emphasising MTN’s role in its customers’ lives: connection, and connectivity.

Bringing the magic of connection back into telco advertising requires distilling a deeply resonant local zeitgeist into the campaign.

The Today We Make Moves campaign launched in early March, with the initial phase running to the end of April. A series called Cheeseboy was designed to create work that people ‘feel’ rather than just ‘watch’, bringing back the creativity that once made telco ads so memorable.

Tapping into the cultural zeitgeist

Mashigo explains that Cheeseboy is a story resonant of the real, lived experiences of many South Africans who, for various reasons, spread their rural roots to the city. Cheeseboy chronicles a boy’s journey to reconnect with his homeland, emphasising the significance of heritage in local culture.

“Set against the stunning backdrops of KwaZulu-Natal, the series captures the beauty of rural life, immersing viewers in the country’s rich landscapes and cultural fabric, while inferring the reach of MTN.

“The story communicates the universal themes of friendship, resilience and the importance of family, resonating with audiences by highlighting relatable, authentic human moments,” says Mashigo.

Technology is initially a reflection of the “distance” between the family members – then becomes the catalyst to bring them together, bridging two different lived experiences to find common ground.

The narrative illustrates the evolving friendship between the boy and his cousin, portraying how shared experiences can bridge cultural gaps, despite initial differences.

Communicating connectivity

Mobile technology has levelled access to information and communication. Today, identity is often shaped through online interactions and social media. The telco industry is well-placed to explore how these modern interactions foster relationships and create a sense of belonging, reflecting contemporary societal experiences.

Ads can showcase how connectivity empowers individuals and communities, enabling them to share their stories and connect with one another in meaningful ways.

“Ads in this sector can emphasise the emotional drivers of connection – family reunions, friendships and shared experiences – allowing audiences to tap into their own lived experiences and emotions. The extensive reach of telcos allows brands to weave complex stories that reflect the realities of everyday life, showcasing how connectivity facilitates personal growth, cultural exchange and community building,” explains Mashigo.

African DNA

Today We Make Moves provides an opportunity to tell authentic stories that reflect MTN’s African DNA, and return to distinctive storytelling that taps into the cultural moment. Cheeseboy, his friend James, and his family take the viewer on a journey that lights up the beauty of connections and possibility.

The campaign acknowledges that progress isn’t just about technology, it’s about the drive one puts into their ambitions every day, powered by the possibilities MTN enables.

The Today We Make Moves campaign has been rolled out across multiple channels, including internal communications, television, cinema, static and digital outdoor media, radio, social media and digital platforms, ensuring nationwide reach and visibility.

Ultimately, by returning telco advertising to the pulse of the zeitgeist, the goal was to enrich creativity and storytelling across the industry, adds Mashigo.

The We Make Moves campaign was conceptualised and created by the Up&Up Group, formerly M&C Saatchi Abel.

