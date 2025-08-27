Asked about their favourite interests and pastimes, the South African consumer class ranks movies at number three in their top five, just behind music and travel.

This is according to BrandMapp, the largest dataset tracking the behaviours and preferences of South Africans living in households with a monthly income of R10 000 and upwards.

But has today’s world of tiny screens, on-demand video, 90-second reels and ever-shorter attention spans shattered the allure of the feature film or taken away any of the magic of the big screen experience?

“We’re bombarded with doom and gloom portending the death of cinema,” says Brandon De Kock, “But don’t be surprised when you arrive at the cinema on a Friday night and find that it is buzzing with life.

“Yes, streaming has disrupted and changed consumer behaviour. Yes, the pandemic was an existential threat to the country’s movie theatre companies. But today, mid to top income earners in South Africa are certainly still going to the movies.”

The latest BrandMapp survey reveals that 67% of adults in the South African consumer class go to the movies, and of that 20% are movie ‘fans’ who go six or more times a year. 82% of the total consumer class are signed up for loyalty programmes, with 12% of them members of the Ster-Kinekor Club and 5% using Nu Metro Scene.

And then there’s the cinema popcorn

De Kock says, “What this means is that 9.1 million consumer class adults go to the movies in South Africa, of whom 4.6 million are regular fans going about six times a year and almost 2.5 million are movie fanatics, who go to the cinema at least once a month. It’s a proof point that there has indeed been a post pandemic big screen reboot and that South Africans with disposable income don’t have to make an either/or choice when it comes to streaming and going to movies.

“We can and want to do both. It’s great to have so many more options on our TV screens, but we still love to get up off our couches, go out and enjoy the much more immersive, communal experience and intense entertainment that cinema excels at. And then, of course, there’s the cinema popcorn that you just can’t replicate at home, even in an air-fryer!”

Ster-Kinekor CEO, Mark Sardi says, “To anyone who hasn’t been to the cinema in a while, I’d say this: nothing compares to the magic of the big screen. Cinema reminds us why stories matter, it draws us into a world free from everyday distractions, where your full attention is rewarded with something unforgettable. The sheer scale of the screen, the power of surround sound, and the immersive atmosphere combine to create an experience that moves you, whether it’s through laughter, suspense, wonder, or tears.

Income-agnostic

“Stories in cinema connect in a way no other format can, leaving you with memories that last. Streaming has its place, but the cinema offers something richer: connection, scale, and an emotional journey you carry with you long after the credits roll”

Although complaints about the price of the movie experience are frequently amplified across both legacy and social media and despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, BrandMapp data shows that movie-going in South Africa is income-agnostic.

De Kock says, “There is no significant difference between the cinema habits of the mid and the top end consumers. This might be because the country’s major chain, Ster-Kinekor is offering regular deals not just through their loyalty programme, but also through their partnerships with Discovery Vitality and Edgars Club.”

Movies prioritised in budgets

He adds, “There are also budget options such as the Monday to Thursday Throwback movie experiences. But it does seem that the South African consumer class prioritises movies in their entertainment budget so that they can keep visiting the big screen even in times when finances are stretched.”

De Kock concludes, “At the moment, every cinema closure, even if it’s not due to profitability, brings on the same-old rush of commentary that movie-going is dying because of streaming. What it reminds me of is the ’80s claim that video would kill the radio star. Turns out that didn’t happen.

“Yes, we did enjoy the novelty of music videos, but decades on, we are still listening to music on the radio. It might be convenient to watch a movie on your phone or laptop or TV, but the experience can’t be compared to seeing it in the cinema – and that’s true for everyone, not just movie fans and fanatics.”

BrandMapp 2024 insights are now available directly from the BrandMapp team at WhyFive Insights and by subscription via Telmar, Softcopy, Nielsen and Eighty20. For data access email Julie-anne@whyfive.co.za.