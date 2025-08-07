Let’s be honest, if you work in PR, chances are someone’s probably asked if you think ChatGPT or artificial intelligence (AI) is coming for your job.

And if they haven’t yet, they probably will. It’s not an unreasonable question. AI can research. It can write. It can summarise. It can even generate media lists and pull sentiment data in seconds. In short, it does a lot of what we do, just faster.

So, does this mean it’s ready to replace communications professionals? Short answer: no. long answer? Here are seven reasons why your PR job is still safe, for now.

AI doesn’t read the room

AI may be able to draft an apology statement, but it lacks the human ability to gauge public reception. It can’t sense the tension in a stakeholder call or interpret the silence in a virtual meeting. PR is fundamentally about understanding people. If you can’t read the room, you can’t lead the narrative. This is a skill that AI can’t replicate.

Relationships still matter

Understanding that some journalists prefer WhatsApp over email, or that your client gets anxious if you don’t send a detailed brief, these are the nuances that matter in PR. Genuine relationships are the cornerstone of effective PR. AI can’t build or maintain trust. It can’t be remembered for showing up at a launch and smoothing over a tricky media situation. This is where your human touch is irreplaceable, making your role in PR even more vital.

Ethics aren’t programmable

Some briefs are clean-cut. Some aren’t at all. Think: retrenchments, scandals, political issues. The response isn’t always about facts; it’s about values, nuance and timing. AI won’t know when to say, “This doesn’t feel right.” You will. This kind of judgment still requires a human brain (and heart).

Sometimes AI still makes things up

Let’s call it what it is: hallucination. Sometimes AI simply invents. That’s fine when you’re writing fiction, not when you’re defending a client’s reputation or quoting sensitive data. If precision is the foundation of your message, you can’t rely on an untrustworthy source.

PR rarely goes according to plan

Launch postponed? CEO changes the quote last minute? Media pulls out on the morning of the event? Welcome to PR. You know how to stay calm and make a plan. AI doesn’t know what to do when things go off-script because it doesn’t live in the real world. You do.

People still want people

Public relations’ success still relies on human traits such as trust, creativity and compassion. It’s not about what AI can do; it’s about what humans should continue to do. Think: crisis response, advocacy and building trust. These can’t be fully automated.

Use AI, don’t fear it

AI isn’t useless; it’s a great assistant. It can help you research, write faster, review coverage and generate ideas. But you’re still in charge of the message, the timing and the impact. If anything, it gives you more time to focus on the parts of the job AI can’t.

AI is changing how we work, but it’s not replacing the aspects of PR that matter most: building trust, making tough decisions and understanding people. That still takes a human. So yes, use the tools. Automate the admin. Just don’t underestimate the value of your judgment. It remains the most powerful tool in your toolkit.

Mamahlatse Marokane is an account director at Tribeca Public Relations.