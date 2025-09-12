GfK (an NIQ company) has been selected to design and deploy South Africa’s new Total Video Measurement service following the shocking news that Nielsen was exiting the country. The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa announced on Friday that the appointment would align the market’s currency with the way South Africans actually watch television and video today.

“Today’s announcement is about business confidence,” said Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC. “We listened to the market, reviewed the status quo, commissioned a new Establishment Survey and ran a rigorous, business-led process.

“With GfK’s appointment we now have a clear roadmap: first a new daily TV currency, then the inclusion of broadcaster on-demand, and by year-end 2027, a true Total Video service that mirrors how South Africans really watch. Broadcasters can prove their reach, agencies can plan with clarity and advertisers can be sure every rand is working.”

Lee Risk, vice president, Media Measurement at GfK-NIQ said the company was proud to partner with the BRC and the South African TV industry “to deliver a comprehensive, future-ready media measurement solution tailored to the unique dynamics of South Africa. This collaboration reflects a shared vision for innovation in media insights, and we’re confident in the strength of this partnership to elevate the industry”.

Shifts in viewing

In a press release, the BRC said broadcasters were acutely aware of shifts in viewing that have built up over time and asked the BRC to ensure the service evolves accordingly.

To address this, the BRC appointed Ask Afrika to run a large-scale, ongoing Establishment Survey (ES ’25) that will unveil the current state of video consumption and provide regular, planned updates. The first release of the ES survey is planned for Q1 2026.

A broad industry consultation and business-driven RfP then followed, which was highly competitive with multiple companies involved.

After the tightly run procurement process managed by Independent Agency Selection (IAS) and Kitsune Audiences & Data Consulting, the BRC technical committee and board unanimously agreed on the appointment of the new supplier.

On the 4 August 2025 the BRC notified GfK they had been chosen as the preferred supplier, and contract finalisation is now underway.

What the industry will get — in phases

Phase 1 — A completely new TV currency service feeding into daily TV trading. The market will have a clear, shared, and trusted daily TV currency that reflects today’s viewing reality for Broadcast, and connected-TV usage, for broadcasters, agencies, and advertisers. The phase 1 data will be provided to the market by 1 January 2027.

Phase 2 — Bring broadcaster on-demand and streaming into everyday planning. Broadcaster video-on-demand and streaming is incorporated so planners and brands can see and manage the combined impact of live and online viewing. Goal is to have Phase 2 completed by end of 2027.

Phase 3 — Complete the Total Video picture by end-2027. A unified, all-screens service provides one view of audiences across traditional television and digital video—helping brands invest with certainty and enabling broadcasters to protect value in a converged market. Full delivery will complete during 2028.

Continuity assured

The BRC is working closely with its existing Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS)-provider, Nielsen, to coordinate an orderly transition. Nielsen will continue to deliver data until Phase 1 launches on 1 January 2027.

By that avoiding any television data blackout prior to and during the handover, ensuring continuity for the industry throughout. The BRC thanked Nielsen for the important service provided to the South African industry for the last 38 years.