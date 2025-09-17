When I was young, I often swam in the middle of Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe. My mum always reassured me,“ Don’t worry, crocodiles don’t swim in the middle of the lake”. It sounded logical, so I believed her. Again and again, I leapt in, slicing through the open water, exhilarated by the sense of freedom that came from thinking I was safe.

But one afternoon, when I climbed back onto the boat, I saw it. A crocodile gliding silently across the exact stretch I’d just left. Cold. Indifferent. Breaking the rule we had chosen to imagine.

That moment never left me. Not because I was nearly in danger, but because of what it revealed about people. We create stories, safety nets, rules and illusions, to make life feel less threatening. We cling to these illusions, even when reality doesn’t play along.

Years later, I realised it hadn’t drawn me to strategy so much as it had shaped the way I think. It taught me that people live inside the stories they create for themselves, and that the real challenge is knowing when to lean into those stories, when to question them, and when to break them completely.

No room for illusions

That way of seeing the world became a foundation when I started my career. I didn’t start out in advertising. My path began in the nonprofit world, where there was no room for illusions. Progress only came if you created it yourself.

My first big challenge was World Water Day, where we launched the Wishing Well for Communities campaign at the V&A Waterfront, which helped build wells across Africa. It demanded resilience, and in return it welcomed brand partnerships, some of which are still thriving today.

Woolworths was the one brand I sought after the most. I had studied the brand in university, written papers on their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and admired their Head of Sustainability. So I phoned his office, every day, for weeks. Eventually, I was put through, given ten minutes to sell the idea, and walked away with a yes.

Around the same time, by sheer chance, I struck up a conversation with the Puma marketing manager at one of their stores, and left with them on board as well. What started as persistence and, at times, divine timing, became momentum. Puma went on to become long-term partners for the nonprofit organisation.

Relentless persistence