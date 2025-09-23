Drawing on insights from the AMASA Igniters Forum, Reneilwe Dinkoanyane and Thérèse Roux discuss how purpose-led innovation and cultural authenticity can position South Africa as a global media leader.

The media industry is undergoing a profound transformation, globally. Artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining production models, and multinational platforms are reshaping content delivery.

South Africa stands at a pivotal inflection point in a climate of disruption, with audiences fragmented across digital ecosystems. We have the opportunity to lead by aligning technical innovation with cultural authenticity, ethical data practices and purpose-led innovation.

Here’s how South Africa can reposition itself, not merely as a player in the global media economy, but as a pioneer.

An industry in flux

The national media and entertainment industry has experienced significant growth, expanding from R128.9 billion in 2018 to R171 billion in 2023. Digital media is projected to reach R20.5 billion by 2025 while social media adoption continues to rise. Over 700 000 new users were added between 2024 and 2025, with daily usage exceeding 3.5 hours.

However, these positive figures conceal substantial structural shifts. Traditional broadcast platforms, particularly linear television, are in decline. South African media companies now face a strategic choice: continue extracting value from legacy assets or commit to innovation. Firms that do not adapt risk being edged out by dominant international players, such as Netflix and Spotify, among others.

Data ethics: Building trust through responsible innovation

Data is a core strategic asset in the digital age – and how this data is collected, shared and deployed has extensive implications for trust and compliance.

Omnisient’s privacy-preserving data collaboration platform exemplifies how ethical data use can create both commercial and social value. Through partnerships with over 100 organisations, the platform has contributed to a reduction in financial exclusion – from 21 million to 13 million citizens (Omnisient Impact Report, 2024). It demonstrates the business potential of utilising ethical, transparent data usage.

Beyond cost: Redefining value in media procurement

A recurring theme at the AMASA Igniters Forum was the industry’s over-reliance on procurement-led decision-making, often at the expense of strategic value creation. When advertising is primarily driven by cost efficiency, banner ads usually take precedence over meaningful storytelling.

Nedbank’s success in countering global giants like Meta and Google lies in developing culturally-resonant, locally-relevant campaigns, demonstrating the effectiveness of a different approach: One that prioritises long-term brand equity over short-term impressions.

To replicate this success across the sector, the industry should shift toward outcome-based metrics such as:

Audience engagement

Cultural relevance

Brand affinity

These indicators more accurately reflect the value that our media delivers in a saturated, globalised market.

Cultural authenticity: A competitive advantage

In an environment where global brands increasingly seek authentic local connections the country ’s cultural and linguistic diversity represents a formidable asset, notes Deloitte.

The growth of micro and nano-influencers, along with the ongoing relevance of community media, offer brands powerful avenues to engage niche audiences with meaningful, high-impact content.

However, this opportunity will only be realised through investment in:

Local content development

Content distribution infrastructure

Strategic support for community-based media platforms

Addressing the current neglect of these sectors is not only a matter of equity and a moral obligation but also an economic opportunity.

Innovating through intentionality

South African media companies can lead through intentional innovations in media formats that align with local realities and creative traditions, without emulating the expensive models of global media.

High-potential formats include:

Interactive digital storytelling

Community-driven content curation

Augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences tailored to African contexts

These innovations offer cost-effective differentiation without requiring large-scale production budgets and help ensure that emerging technologies serve rather than dilute local culture.

Leadership for a complex era

Navigating the future of media requires a new kind of leadership; one that bridges creative, technological, regulatory and economic domains.

What is needed is brave, interdisciplinary leaders equipped to:

Challenge global mandates that overlook local contexts

Integrate procurement within broader strategic frameworks

Champion new ownership models and experimental formats

Leadership development programmes such as the Executive Programme in Media Leadership led by the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), that integrate creative vision with commercial expertise, are critical for transforming the industry. These initiatives should focus on building core skills like systems thinking, cultural awareness and technological integration to prepare media executives for future challenges.

Conclusion: A strategic choice between reaction and leadership

South Africa’s media sector faces a defining choice:

Will it continue reacting defensively to global trends; or

Will it proactively shape a future that blends technological innovation with cultural integrity?

Imperative now is strategic intent, sustained investment and the courage to redefine – not solely in terms of revenue – but in terms of success, relevance, impact and global influence.

Rene Dinkoanyane is marketing manager at GIBS and a member of the AMASA council.

Thérèse Roux is professor at Tshwane University of Technology.

* The revived Advertising Media Association of South Africa (AMASA) recently hosted an Igniters Forum at GIBS. Among the cast of media characters were Anton Grutzmacher (co-Founder, Omnisient), Michael Markovitz (director, GIBS Media Leadership Think Tank), Nwabisa Mda (creative strategist), Tembinkosi Sikupela (head of strategy), Samu Makhathini (head of group media, Nedbank) and leading voices from the AMASA Igniters Forum.