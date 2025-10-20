I recently came across a LinkedIn post from a communications specialist reflecting on a motor brand that chose to ignore an influencer’s attempts at engagement. The influencer had posted content about the brand, hoping to build a relationship and secure a partnership. The post criticised the brand for being “tone-deaf” by not responding.

Eventually, the influencer shifted focus to another motor brand, which rewarded her efforts with an experience-based partnership.

While some might see this as a missed opportunity for the first brand, I viewed the situation differently. The assumption that every brand should respond to unsolicited influencer content feels forced. It’s important to remember that not all influencer content is created equal.

Brands that intentionally choose not to affiliate with or decline partnerships that don’t align with their positioning are not necessarily tone-deaf – silence can, in fact, be a strategic choice.

Brand loyalty vs instant visibility: What are brands chasing?

From a brand reputation perspective, the influencer’s tactic displayed little loyalty. The rapid shift from one motor brand to another raised critical questions. Are brands aware of this tactic? Are they prioritising instant visibility over long-term loyalty? And importantly, what are the long-term benefits of influencer partnerships, especially when influencers can often have little brand loyalty?

This is a point raised by well-known arts and culture journalist Mbali Mbatha in a recent conversation we had; she questioned whether brands are sacrificing long-term media credibility for short-term influencer gains.

The influencer and a car brand incident: A case study in what not to do

This conversation reminds me of an incident that recently made headlines – a controversial advertising partnership between a popular influencer/musician and a car brand. The ad depicted the influencer drinking champagne (reportedly non-alcoholic) before settling into the driver’s seat. The campaign was met with immediate backlash and later deleted even though the damage was already done.

The key question that arose from this incident, as highlighted by Mbatha in her article is: how did this concept get through the approval stages? Was there an ethical review? Did the car brand’s public relations or legal team weigh in at any point? And most importantly, was the influencer’s team evaluating the reputational risks involved?

It’s clear that the partnership lacked critical oversight. Alcohol and automotive brands don’t mix well and if the drink was non-alcoholic, it should have been clearly stated in a disclaimer to avoid any confusion. Without this, the visual sends a dangerous message.

As PR professionals, it’s our job to ensure these partnerships align with brand values and public expectations. The influencer’s management/team responded poorly when asked about the campaign and the lack of professionalism and accountability which only added to the damage.

In this case, the influencer’s team failed to protect the brand’s reputation and that failure became evident in how the situation was handled.

Key lessons for brands, influencers and PR teams

Start at the drawing board: Understand the codes of conduct, brand values and regulatory frameworks before engaging in any partnership. Brands should evaluate potential influencers carefully, ensuring alignment in terms of values, audience and long-term goals.

Avoid chasing influencers based solely on follower count. Investing in aligned, credible partnerships may cost more, but it's worth it for long-term success.

Avoid chasing influencers based solely on follower count. Investing in aligned, credible partnerships may cost more, but it’s worth it for long-term success. Own the mistakes: If a campaign goes wrong and needs to be deleted, don’t just erase the content, own the mistake. Replace it with a clear statement of accountability. Silence only invites speculation and makes crisis management harder.

If a campaign goes wrong and needs to be deleted, don’t just erase the content, own the mistake. Replace it with a clear statement of accountability. Silence only invites speculation and makes crisis management harder. Internal communication matters: The car brand’s PR reportedly said, “We don’t know who approved the advert,” which highlights poor internal communication and silos within the organisation. This is unacceptable in any well-functioning communications environment.

The car brand’s PR reportedly said, “We don’t know who approved the advert,” which highlights poor internal communication and silos within the organisation. This is unacceptable in any well-functioning communications environment. Traditional media still matters: Journalists do their homework. Influencers can be more concerned with quick content creation than accuracy, as we’ve seen with the recent incident from local content creators. Traditional media often still upholds higher standards of research and ethical journalism.

A balanced approach: Influencers and PR principles

Influencer marketing has undoubtedly become a powerful tool for brand building, but it should never replace the core principles of public relations which is authenticity, alignment and long-term value.

While influencers with large followings can boost exposure, brands must ask themselves questions. Is the influencer genuinely aligned with our values? Do they have a loyal audience or are they just chasing the next paycheque?

Influencers who foster long-term, authentic relationships with brands are invaluable, while those focused on short-term gains risk their own credibility and harm the brands they partner with. Influencer marketing should prioritise sustainable, value-driven partnerships over quick wins.

Concrete steps for evaluating Influencer partnerships

To help brands make more informed decisions when evaluating influencer partnerships, here’s a mini checklist:

Brand alignment: Does the influencer’s public persona align with your brand’s values, target audience and messaging?

Does the influencer’s public persona align with your brand’s values, target audience and messaging? Audience engagement: Does the influencer have an engaged audience or are they just focused on follower count? Look at the quality of engagement (likes, comments, shares) rather than just the numbers.

Does the influencer have an engaged audience or are they just focused on follower count? Look at the quality of engagement (likes, comments, shares) rather than just the numbers. Past partnerships: What is the influencer’s track record in terms of past brand partnerships? Have they built long-term relationships with brands or do they jump from one to the next?

What is the influencer’s track record in terms of past brand partnerships? Have they built long-term relationships with brands or do they jump from one to the next? Reputational risks: Consider the potential reputational risks of partnering with this influencer. Does their personal brand or previous behaviour align with your brand’s values? Are there any potential controversies in their history?

Consider the potential reputational risks of partnering with this influencer. Does their personal brand or previous behaviour align with your brand’s values? Are there any potential controversies in their history? Legal amd regulatory considerations: Ensure that both the influencer and brand comply with relevant advertising and endorsement regulations. Is the campaign transparent about paid partnerships? Are disclaimers used appropriately?

Ensure that both the influencer and brand comply with relevant advertising and endorsement regulations. Is the campaign transparent about paid partnerships? Are disclaimers used appropriately? Mutual benefit: Does the partnership offer mutual benefits in terms of audience growth, brand alignment and long-term relationship building?

Grounding influence in PR principles for lasting impact

Influencer marketing, when done right can be a powerful tool. However, brands must be strategic and discerning, ensuring that partnerships are rooted in strong PR principles. By aligning influencer partnerships with brand values, considering the long-term impact and protecting brand reputation, companies can avoid costly mistakes and build lasting, authentic connections.

PR is not just about promotion, it’s about protection, alignment and accountability. If both brands and influencers approach their collaborations thoughtfully, the result will be partnerships that provide true value and long-term success, not just fleeting visibility.

Samu Hashe is a public relations and communications consultant.