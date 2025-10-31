[PARTNER CONTENT] Vodacom’s 2025 Extra Your Summer campaign revved off in high gear earlier this month with the announcement of a ‘Hero’ deal described by Mathys Venter, managing executive for loyalty and prepaid, as the company’s “most competitive, most ambitious promotion” yet.

Behind the ‘Hero’ deal headlining Vodacom’s 2025 Extra Your Summer campaign lies a concerted strategy to make Heroes of local customers – while sponsoring ournstional champions.

Vodacom kicked off its Extra Your Summer campaign earlier this month with a ‘Hero’ deal of 20GB of data for just R99, underscoring a promise to deliver value-driven offerings, and championing our rugby/sporting heroes

The headline deal of a 20GB data package for just R99 underscores unprecedented value offerings totalling over R500 million in prizes for both pre- and post-paid customers and a revitalised, daily rewards programme that offers covers everything from fuel and fashion vouchers to cash back.

“We’re giving value where it matters, and delivering what people want,” Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive: brand, marketing and communications, said at the campaign launch in Johannesburg.

Data-pricing war

Upfront, the offerings propel the telecoms company to the head of the data-pricing war.

Less visible is the extensive market research, massive financial investment, and empowerment initiatives extending from Vodacom’s goal of putting customers first – and retaining their twin Kantar ranking as the most valuable telecoms brand in the country, and the third most valuable brand in the country.

At the heart of Vodacom’s campaign is a massive investment into retaining that customer trust and brand loyalty well beyond the campaign’s lifetime.

Brand lift

“Research indicates that perceptions around brands and brand engagement are starting to shift,” explained Ntsubane, with consumers now differentiating brands by their purpose, authenticity, effectiveness and impact, amongst others.

Proving that Vodacom is “truly in tune with the market,” and following that “South Africa is most passionate about sports,” Ntsubane points to Vodacom’s new sponsorship deal with the Springboks, announced in August, as the most comprehensive yet.

The deal includes the national teams, men and women’s 15, Junior Springboks, and Springbok Sevens: “It’s about being a champion brand for champion teams, and really helping to leverage our champion network to deliver value to all South Africans this summer.”

Beyond Vodacom’s 2025 Extra Your Summer campaign

To make good on its promise of delivering “the richest data deal ever”, Vodacom invested R12 billion into solidifying and expanding network infrastructure.

It has also: