The response to this year’s MOST Awards Survey was the second-highest sample in its history – a sign that it remains a unique and highly relevant benchmark of partnership and service excellence in our media industry, writes researcher Brad Aigner.

Media agencies were segmented into two categories, based on their MOST Awards definitions.

Specialist media agencies

Specialist media agencies provide their own in-house media planning OR media buying (but not both) OR provide their own in-house media planning AND/OR media buying across one predominant media category only.

RANK SPECIALIST AGENCIES SCORE 1st IntiMedia 8.29 2nd FAME Media 8.25 3rd Alphabet Soup 7.82

The winner of the specialist media agencies category, IntiMedia, makes it podium debut with an impressive 23 ‘best in category’ votes. Participants described the IntiMedia team as “very professional and open to contact with media owners” and noted the team as “professional, clear, and effective”.

Participants highlighted IntiMedia’s ability to blend cutting-edge analytics with creative media thinking. As one put it, “They have taken it upon themselves to understand the landscape and all opportunities available to their clients. They ensure they keep up with the latest data and media learnings and are always available to look at partnership solutions.”

IntiMedia was also recognised for being accessible and responsive. Participants frequently mentioned the team’s “great sense of urgency, but realistic timelines and budgets”, their habit of “always responding to calls and requests”, and the reassurance that “if they promise feedback, you will get it”.

Their relationship building was highly regarded, with one participant noting: “They are personable, great service, and true professionals who know their role and brands well.”

A pleasure to deal with

They were also described as “an excellent agency that is a pleasure to deal with” and “a small agency that believes in providing clients with the best strategies”. As one participant summarised: “We have worked with IntiMedia for many years. Their passion and commitment to doing great work for clients, above and beyond media, is commendable.”

Second and third ranked in the specialist media agencies category this year were FAME Media and Alphabet Soup, respectively.

Both not strangers to top rankings: Fame Media was ranked as the overall best media agency in 2022, while Alphabet Soup has been ranked as the best specialist media agency on four previous occasions, including most recently in 2023. Participants frequently noted that the Fame Media is “consistently impressive in their professionalism and dedication” and “always a pleasure to work with, highly responsive, and incredibly generous with their time, even when there isn’t an active campaign in progress”.

Inclusive and collaborative

The agency was also praised for being open, inclusive, and collaborative. Participants highlighted that “they are always willing to engage and consider proposals” and are “one of the few agencies who actually respond to enquiries even if they are not interested, something media owners really appreciate”.

The Survey data intimates that the Fame Media team’s friendliness and accessibility have also set them apart, with feedback like “the team is always available, friendly, and knowledgeable, and they always make time for partners”.

Beyond service, Fame Media’s innovative, data-driven approach was a consistent theme. They “don’t just buy media, they understand niche markets deeply, push boundaries, and use insights to drive client-centric campaigns”.

Evidently, as a smaller agency, they punch well above their weight; they’re described as “agile, forward-thinking, and collaborative” and “one of the most impressive specialist agencies to work with”. As one participant summarised, “They’re innovative, responsive and hungry for success, never shutting the door on opportunities and always making time. Despite their size, their commitment, creativity and can-do attitude make them a standout partner in today’s media landscape.”

Expertise and agility

Respondents consistently noted that “Alphabet Soup follows a structured method in briefing media owners with detailed instructions and information to guarantee the brief is accurately submitted with clarity and aligned with the client’s objectives.”

The agency was praised for its deep industry expertise and agility, combining data-driven strategies with innovative, audience-first campaigns that deliver real impact. Described as a “small, sharp team who never drop the ball” and “professional in every aspect, handling massive clients like Mahindra and GIBS”, the team was recognised for striking the balance between boutique focus and big-brand capability.

The team’s agility, allowing them to tailor strategies that not only optimise campaigns but also resonate culturally, was also called out with one participant noting that “Alphabet Soup crafts culturally relevant campaigns that don’t just speak to audiences. They resonate.”

Going the extra mile

Partnership was another factor attributed to Alphabet Soup’s success. Participants described the team as “professional, thorough and always willing to take on and try new media” and highlighted their “open-door policy to engage with partners”.

This grounded, collaborative style was described as “putting both heart and mind into campaigns” while ensuring “win-win outcomes for both advertiser and media owner”.

As one respondent put it: “They are consistent, professional, and always go the extra mile. Their attention to detail and understanding of both clients and media owners make them stand out. They deserve to be recognised as one of the best in the specialist category.”

Full-service media agencies

Full-service media agencies provide their own in-house media planning AND media buying services across more than one media category.

RANK FULL-SERVICE AGENCIES SCORE 1st PHD – Cape Town 8.38 2nd The MediaShop – Johannesburg 8.32 3rd Carat – Cape Town 8.22

While PHD Media previously won the category in 2022 and 2017 and won the overall best media agency award in 2017, this year is the first time the agency has won the category as a regional office. Congratulations PHD Cape Town, on an impressive win in a full and highly competitive category.

Participants consistently described the PHD Cape Town team as “great people with a great spirit for collaboration and partnership”, noting their open-door approach to doing business and genuine interest in clients’ needs. Even when busy, the team was praised for being “always engaged, always available, and open to ideas that challenge us to come up with something new”.

The MOST Awards data highlighted as a standout PHD Cape Town strength their pioneering use of first-party data to drive tangible business outcomes. As one participant highlighted: “Their consistent ability to harness this data to drive real sales results is impressive. Just five years ago, the idea of prioritising first-party data in media schedules would have been unlikely. But through continuous testing and learning, this team has paved the way for brands to not only embrace first-party data but also expand their budgets to make it a core part of their media mix. They get it right, every time.”

Meaningful collaboration

Professionally, PHD Cape Town was also admired for their responsiveness, transparency and collaboration. The team was described as “approachable, open to honest communication and always available for meaningful collaboration”. Participants highlighted their proactive engagement, strong leadership and ability to deliver feedback constructively: “They respond and engage, give you feedback, fight for your company to get on schedule, use insights effectively, and push forward.”

Second spot on the full-service media agencies category ranking this year went to perennial top-performer, The MediaShop Johannesburg. With no fewer than eight previous ‘best full-service media agency category’ wins and eight previous ‘overall best media agency’ wins, The MediaShop Johannesburg team is a powerhouse to be reckoned with. Recognised for their accessibility, transparency, and integrity, respondents praised The MediaShop team for going “far beyond any other of the big agencies” by treating partners with respect, keeping communication clear and avoiding restrictive trade agreements that undermine collaboration.

The agency’s culture of transparency and inclusivity was also cited as a defining strength. As one participant noted, “The Media Shop doesn’t just brief and move on; they bring their media partners along on the journey, ensuring we have the full picture, the right context and all the tools needed to do great work together.”

Pioneering data strategies

The team was also recognised for pioneering data-driven strategies, accountability and measurement, particularly in OOH and digital. As one participant said, “Their knowledge of the media landscape and ability to lead with data makes them ahead of the curve in every way.” Participants noted that The MediaShop’s staff stability encourages trust and continuity, while their willingness to open doors, make introductions and refer solutions adds immense value. “They are incredible at opening the door for us to put our solutions in front of clients in a way that adds value for everyone,” one participant shared.

Ranked third in this year’s full-service media agencies category, Carat Cape Town is commended for this fantastic first-time achievement. The Carat team was consistently lauded its culture that makes partners feel valued. As one participant put it: “From the moment you walk through the door you are welcomed and feel connected. Great agency with excellent culture.” Similarly, the team was described as professional, always helpful and willing to meet and go the extra mile, while also being “engaged, willing to push the agenda, and provide solutions tailored to the client”.

Strategically, Carat Cape Town was praised by a participant as “hands down the most strategically powered, insights-driven, professional and committed agency in the country”. Another described the team as “phenomenal… a league above the rest in the industry.”

Breath of fresh air

Participants also emphasised the agency’s forward-thinking approach and willingness to embrace new opportunities. “As an agency, the people there are always looking for new and innovative ways to collaborate… never turning away from ‘different’”.

They were also described as a “breath of fresh air in a very tough agency market,” constantly open to engagement, passionate about their work and generous in sharing data and insights that elevate client outcomes.

Notably, a participants shared that “they nurture up-and-coming talent (not just on paper, but through fully fleshed-out programmes)”, with low turnover seen as testament to their strong culture. Another summed up the Carat Cape Town team saying, “Dealing with every single person at the agency is nothing short of professional and inspiring.”

Media Agency Lamb Award

RANK OVERALL LAMB AWARD SCORE 1st Meta Media – Johannesburg 8.36 2nd Red Star 8.02 3rd Meta Media – Cape Town 7.24

This year’s winner of the MOST Awards Lamb Award for Media Agencies was Meta Media Johannesburg. The survey revealed that the team is seen as approachable, responsive, and professional, with one participant emphasising that they are “always willing to assist media owners and sales representatives with whatever is required of their agency”.

Not dissimilar to the sentiment expressed for Meta Media Johannesburg, the second-ranked Red Star team was described as “a highlight in our collaborations” and “always open to partnership”, with briefs that are consistently thorough, clear and easy to work with. Respondents also noted the Red Star team as “the most innovative and cutting-edge” and praised their ability to showcase client value while encouraging collaboration between brands and partners.

Third-placed Meta Media Cape Town on the Lamb Award rankings was praised for its “Knowledge of client as well as its professionalism in dealing with media owner partners”, making the team “great to deal with”.

MOST Award for Best Media Agencies 2025

RANK OVERALL MOST AWARD SCORE CATEGORY 1st PHD – Cape Town 8.38 Full-service 2nd The MediaShop – Johannesburg 8.32 Full-service 3rd IntiMedia 8.29 Specialist 4th FAME Media 8.25 Specialist 5th Carat – Cape Town 8.22 Full-service 6th Mediology 8.13 Full-service 7th Juno Joe Public Media 8.13 Full-service 8th OMD – Johannesburg 8.02 Full-service 9th Carat – Johannesburg 8.02 Full-service 10th The MediaShop – Cape Town 8.00 Full-service

First-time Best Full-service Media Agency category winner and first-time MOST Award for Overall Best Media agency winner, all in the same year. Congratulations on a fantastic achievement, PHD Cape Town!

With an impressive 13 ‘best in category’ votes and a more impressive 16 ‘best-of-the-best’ media agencies votes, the PHD Cape Town team was widely praised by participants for its strategic brilliance, professionalism and collaborative culture. Participants described the Cape Town team as “simply the best” with “all-round brilliant staff who push media boundaries all the time”.

The agency’s ability to translate client needs seamlessly into media strategy while engaging media owners at the right time set them apart. As one participant put it: “They make good work happen. And they make it easy to say yes to big ideas.”

Strong leadership was repeatedly highlighted, with comments noting that “the attitude comes from the top down” and praising leaders’ roles in building a culture of responsiveness, openness and innovation.

Numerous participants appreciated the PHD team’s proactive and collaborative approach, noting that “they bring exciting briefs to the table and are open to creative and execution collaboration”. Others shared that working with the team often felt like a “teaching exercise” thanks to the insights and research they shared.

Enough said!

End note

Our media industry has never really changed at its core: it is still about listening, understanding and delivering with consistency and care. While today’s media owner sales teams may be armed with data dashboards, digital targeting and advanced platforms, the principles that underpin their success are timeless.

Media agencies value responsiveness, reliability, clear communication and the assurance that their business truly matters. They want media owners who provide fast turnarounds, creative solutions and the confidence that promises will be kept, all while making the process collaborative, simple and transparent.

Equally, media owners value agencies that come prepared with clear briefs, trust their expertise, and treat the relationship as a partnership rather than a transaction. They seek agencies that provide constructive feedback, share campaign learnings, and are open to innovation and testing new approaches.

At its best, the relationship is symbiotic: agencies want partners who ‘go the extra mile’ and deliver with agility while media owners want partners who respect the effort, bring sharp strategic thinking and champion mutual growth.

Technology may evolve, but genuine service performance is still built on trust, reciprocity and human connection, the fundamentals that sustain great partnerships.

Brad Aigner founded Freshly Ground Insights in 2007. He has been the MOST Awards researcher and analyst since 2009. Aigner a media strategist, entrepreneur and researcher with extensive experience in digital marketing, media planning and communication strategy. He has built a career on transforming consumer insights into actionable campaigns that drive measurable growth for brands across South Africa and Africa.