The decision on the penalty phase of the Google antitrust trial about its search business is out, and Google won big.

There is no breakup of Google’s businesses, not even into separate subsidiaries. There is no requirement to spin out the Chrome browser. There is no requirement to spin out the Android operating system. There isn’t even any requirement to stop paying Apple to be the default search on its iPhones.

OK, Google can’t do “exclusive” search deals on mobile platforms in the future. But just watch how this plays out, since users will probably have to dig deep into their settings to find ways to change their default search providers.

The decision was a big win for Google and a big lesson to all the folks pontificating on the sidelines about how certain they were that the court would impose huge structural penalties that might require massive, constant and technical oversight.

