We recently attended a presentation on media and strategies for success in selling. One section focused on trust in digital, where I found myself strongly disagreeing. While the research wasn’t the presenter’s own, but rather an industry reflection of perceptions and interpretations, it sparked a fairly robust debate.

The central point was this: trust in digital platforms has been in steady decline over the past few years, not just from a consumer perspective but for advertisers as well.

I believe the research fell short in its inclusion of social media. Social platforms naturally present a challenge to trust, as much of their content is generated by everyday individuals often voicing opinions or, at worst, creating content driven by self-interest or commercial motives.

This stands in contrast to content created and curated by professional publishers on established platforms, whose very survival depends on delivering vetted facts and consistently reliable content. This is not to dismiss the value of social media, but it does highlight why trust in such environments is often more fragile.

Why listeners return

Podcasts face similar dynamics when it comes to trust. While some content producers have pushed the boundaries of credibility, the vast majority are high-quality productions led by strong hosts who are invested in delivering valuable content, because it is precisely that quality which keeps listeners coming back.

It is for this reason that they have emerged as one of the most trusted media channels globally. A recent Nielsen and Acast study found that 63% of listeners regard their podcast hosts as trustworthy, and 80% said they trust the product recommendations those hosts provide.

In fact, podcast hosts were deemed almost as trusted for recommendations as family (85%) and friends (84%). For brands, the good news is that trust in a brand increased from 45% to 63% when podcasts were added to the mix (Podcast Advertising: The Ultimate Guide, 2025).

Authentic and personal

This trust is rooted not only in the fact that audiences handpick the shows they listen to, but also in the quality of the hosts themselves. Podcasts are authentic, personal and delivered in a conversational style. That intimacy fosters a sense of connection, with listeners often feeling as though they have a personal relationship with the host.

Drawing further on the link to social media, podcasters are rapidly emerging as the new influencers. Global statistics show that podcasts have now surpassed social influencers in audience engagement, reflecting a growing appetite for depth, authenticity, and on-demand access. This shift is central to what we mean when we speak of the Podcast Evolution.

In South Africa, podcast listenership is expected to rise from 3.2 million in 2023 to 4.8 million by 2027 (Statista). This growth is being accelerated by the shift into video formats, with vodcasts extending reach, while audio remains strong thanks to the convenience of mobile, on-the-go listening.

A significant share of this video content is hosted on YouTube. In fact, in 2024, the platform reported over 1 billion monthly viewers engaging with podcast content, signalling a new wave in podcasting.

Not just about the numbers

That said, success in podcasting isn’t just about the numbers. Listeners choose podcasts because of the relevance of the content. Not everyone is interested in the same thing, and that’s precisely the strength of the medium.

When your brand is aligned with the subject matter, you may not reach millions at once, but you reach an audience that is engaged, contextually aligned with your brand, and most importantly predisposed to trust.

As long as premium publishers continue to excel at what they do best, and podcasts deliver on their growth potential, we can expect a positive shift in digital trust. At the very least, we should avoid painting the medium with a single brush. There are many pockets of trust, with podcasts clearly leading the way.

Mark Botha is head of digital at Mediamark.

