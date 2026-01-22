The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: CSA Global & dentsu X take the lead on commercial partnerships for Africa’s First Festival of Light, LUMENOCITY

LUMENOCITY, a first of its kind light festival set to illuminate Cape Town in April 2026, has appointed CSA x dentsu X as its exclusive partnership and brand experiential agency.

The collaboration positions CSA x dentsu X at the centre of one of Africa’s most ambitious cultural projects – bringing visionary brands, and corporate partners into what will become the continent’s first large-scale Festival of Light.

From 9 – 12 April 2026, Cape Town’s iconic Company’s Garden will transform into a multi-sensory landscape of interactive installations, large-scale projection mapping, and illuminated artworks created entirely by South African artists, including celebrated multi-disciplinary artist, Yay Abe.

Coinciding with the same weekend as the Two Oceans Marathon, the festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors and deliver major cultural, tourism, and media impact.

People moves

Two experienced communicators join Tribeca’s growing team

Tribeca Public Relations has welcomed two new team members as part of its focus on strengthening client service and building on its people-first culture. Boitumelo Mogano has been appointed as an account manager, and Keneiloe Serongoane joins the agency as an account director.

Mogano says she was drawn to Tribeca’s reputation for its people-first culture and award-winning work. “I was particularly excited by the opportunity to work in an environment that values creativity with a genuinely people-centric approach,” she says. She’s settling into her role by getting to know her clients and working closely with her team to produce thoughtful, effective PR work.

With over a decade of experience, Serongoane describes joining Tribeca as a deliberate career move. “Tribeca felt like the top-tier place where I could continue building my career,” she says. “Its people-first everything and real commitment to work-life balance stood out for me, especially as a single mother of two.”

In her new role, Serongoane is focused on supporting her clients with clear, results-driven PR, while also playing a hands-on role in developing the agency’s junior talent. “For me, success is doing excellent work while honouring life outside the office. That balance creates stronger teams and better results for clients,” she adds.

FCM appoints Lance Nkwe to lead new Meetings & Events Division in South Africa

Global travel management company FCM has appointed Lance Nkwe as business leader for FCM Meetings & Events South Africa, responding to unprecedented demand from organisations seeking more sophisticated ways to plan and deliver business events.

The appointment comes as South Africa’s profile as a global MICE destination (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) continues to rise, particularly after hosting high-calibre events like the G20.

Nkwe brings extensive experience in new market development, having previously led marketing for both FCM and Corporate Traveller. His entertainment industry experience brings a unique creative perspective to business events.

“I see enormous potential to help South African businesses deliver exceptional events anywhere in the world,” said Nkwe. “There’s a creative edge that South Africa offers globally that’s become incredibly important. From Amapiano’s global success to our emerging entertainment scene, we can showcase uniquely South African experiences whilst ensuring every event leaves something meaningful behind.”

Coegi appoints Chris Kotyck as EVP of digital operations

Coegi, a leading digital media agency owned by True Independent Holdings (TIH), today announced the appointment of Chris Kotyck as Executive Vice President of Digital Operations. Based in Canada, Kotyck will oversee programmatic and social operations for Coegi, working closely with clients including TJX Companies, Moderna, and others.

In this newly structured role, Kotyck will report to Tessa Ohlendorf, President, North America, and will be instrumental in scaling Coegi’s operations across both the United States and Canada while expanding its partnerships as a managed service provider to other agencies and direct clients.

Business moves

SCOPEN marks 10 years in South Africa

SCOPEN is celebrating a decade in South Africa with an invitation-only anniversary event in Johannesburg on 24 February 2026, bringing together the senior marketers, agency leaders and media professionals who have shaped the industry over the past 10 years.

Since launching locally in 2016, SCOPEN has grown from an ambitious research initiative into one of the most robust benchmarks of agency and marketer relationships in the market. What began with 70 in-depth interviews has expanded to more than 550 senior decision-makers in 2025. This is remarkable, especially as the research is built on something increasingly rare: face-to-face conversations that last an hour, not a survey link.

The morning programme will feature a keynote from César Vacchiano, President and CEO of SCOPEN, unpacking global and local industry trends and sharing insights from the latest 2025 study.

“We have been delighted by the response to AGENCY SCOPE since the study’s first edition in 2016,” says Vacchiano. “What started as a new initiative has grown into a respected industry benchmark in South Africa for both marketers and agencies. I look forward to sharing SCOPEN’S latest global insights and our vision of global trends in the industry, alongside the local perspectives gathered in 2025.”

Then we hand over to those at the coalface: a roundtable with a four member panel consisting of SCOPEN’s most admired marketing and agency professionals.

The guest list sits at around 90—deliberately—as the event is designed as a morning for the people who built this story, not as a broadcast event. Invitations are being extended to leading agencies and marketers from the past decade, and SCOPEN subscribers.

We Need Milk launches Pre-Shop Price Navigator as SA digital retail surges toward R130bn

A groundbreaking online grocery comparison app, We Need Milk Technologies (“We Need Milk”), has officially launched its pilot phase in South Africa, introducing a first-of-its-kind grocery planning and price-comparison engine. A fresh concept, founded in the Netherlands and built locally, the platform brings a simple promise to shoppers: It solves “Basket Blindness” by allowing shoppers to see a single, side-by-side view of grocery prices across major supermarkets before they spend a cent.

As online retail in South Africa accelerated toward R130 billion at end-2025 (from about R96 billion in 2024), representing approximately 10% of all retail spend, We Need Milk enters the market at a moment of structural change. (Mastercard | Engineering News | World Wide Worx | IT-Online)

In its current pilot phase, We Need Milk functions as a high-powered planning engine. Instead of toggling between multiple retail apps, users can build entire shopping lists and compare the total basket cost across participating retailers instantly.

“We built We Need Milk to restore clarity to grocery shopping,” says Arjan van den Berg, co-founder & CEO. “Right now, we are focusing on the ‘Pre-Shop’- helping users plan, compare prices, and check nutrition. It’s about empowering the consumer with transparency and data before they reach the checkout.”

Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek announces partners for inaugural African edition

The Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek (MJFSA) has announced the first group of partners supporting the festival’s historic African debut taking place from 27–29 March 2026 in the Cape Winelands.

Following the unveiling late last year of the official 2026 festival poster by acclaimed South African artist Sam Nhlengethwa, this announcement marks the next major milestone in the journey to bring one of the world’s most iconic music festivals to African soil for the first time.

Mark Goedvolk, founder of the MJFSA remarked: “The arrival of Montreux in Franschhoek is the beginning of a cultural bridge between South Africa and one of the world’s most iconic festivals. We are honoured to welcome partners who share our belief in the power of live music, art and community to shape meaningful local and international connection.”

The following partnerships form the foundation of a long-term vision to fuse Montreux Jazz Festival’s legacy with the creativity, hospitality, and cultural richness of Franschhoek and South Africa.

Presenting partner: Nedbank

Official South Africa media partners: SABC and Sunday Times

Destination partner: Franschhoek Wine Valley

DCC Technologies to distribute Kensington’s award-winning accessories across Southern Africa

DCC Technologies has announced a new distribution agreement with Kensington, a global leader in desktop and mobile device accessories.

The agreement positions DCC as one of only three official distributors of Kensington products in the South African and SADC regions, strengthening its offering to IT resellers and system integrators seeking premium solutions for productivity, security, and workspace optimisation.

Under the agreement, DCC will stock a comprehensive range of Kensington products, including privacy filters, docking stations, laptop locks, ergonomic risers, monitor arms, mobile accessories, and audio solutions.

This addition complements DCC’s focus on enabling the modern workplace through innovation and trusted brands.

Take a trip down the wilder side of memory lane on the HISTORY Channel this January

Radioactive children’s science kits, X-ray shoe-fitting machines, asbestos used as fake snow and a waterslide that left test dummies mangled. These are just some of the utterly bizarre and seriously dangerous real-life inventions that the HISTORY Channel’s fascinating new series Hazardous History with Henry Winkler will dive into.

The nostalgia-drenched series, starting on DStv 186 on Thursday, reminds you of the things you did in the past – for fun, for money, or out of plain boredom – that you just can’t do anymore. It will have you nodding along and then shaking your head in disbelief that these reckless past times, products or practices were once part of everyday life.

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler also looks at some downright dangerous gigs from the past. If you think your job is tough nowadays just imagine hat makers being exposed to mercury poisoning, which is actually the origin of the term ‘mad as a hatter’.

New era for SABC2

SABC 2 is entering a New Era — a renewed chapter defined by authentic South African storytelling, cultural familiarity, and a deeper connection to everyday life.

This New Era marks a deliberate shift towards programming that feels relevant, emotionally resonant and grounded in lived South African experiences. It reflects a channel that is confident in its audience, clear in its purpose and intentional in how it serves viewers across generations.

As part of this evolution, SABC 2 introduces the first wave of programming that signals the tone, energy and intent of the New Era ahead of the full channel rollout on 09 February 2026.

Eintlik Let’s Connect – 16h30: A topical afternoon companion offering real conversations, lifestyle insights and everyday South African voices.

Afrikaans Nuus – 18h30: The inclusion of Afrikaans Nuus on SABC 2 underscores the channel’s commitment to linguistic diversity, ensuring Afrikaans-speaking audiences are meaningfully represented within the public broadcaster’s comprehensive and accessible news service.

Ouma Sarie – 19h00: A warm, multi-generational favourite that celebrates humour, tradition and the relationships that anchor South African families.

Deal or No Deal – 19h30: The iconic game show Deal or No Deal , hosted by Katlego Maboe, moves into a new timeslot, bringing anticipation, excitement and shared family viewing into primetime.

, hosted by Katlego Maboe, moves into a new timeslot, bringing anticipation, excitement and shared family viewing into primetime. Pimville – 21h00: Positioned as the flagship of SABC 2’s New Era, Pimville is a powerful telenovela set in Soweto that explores ambition, resilience, love and consequence through authentic township storytelling.

is a powerful telenovela set in Soweto that explores ambition, resilience, love and consequence through authentic township storytelling. Colour Your Plate with KOO – Sundays 19h00: A vibrant cooking competition celebrating nutritious meals and South Africa’s diverse culinary heritage returns for a new season.

Together, these programmes mark the opening movement of SABC 2’s New Era — a confident first step that signals change while setting the stage for more to come.

Further announcements, including additional weekday and weekend programming, will be revealed at SABC 2’s Live in Every Beat: The Pulse of South Africa launch on 29 January 2026. SABC 2’s refreshed schedule goes on air from 9 February 2026.

Making moves

Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels mobilises emergency flood relief for Limpopo and Mpumalanga communities

Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels initiative has launched Project Food Relief, an urgent campaign to support communities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga following devastating floods that have claimed at least 37 lives and left thousands displaced.

Torrential rains over the past week have caused severe flooding across both provinces, leading to overflowing rivers, collapsed bridges, and widespread destruction of roads and critical infrastructure. Both provinces have since been declared Disaster Areas by the South African government, with damage to public and private infrastructure estimated in the billions.

Many have lost homes and belongings, and according to disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers, the urgent needs include bottled water, non-perishable food, baby formula and nappies, and toiletries. Jacaranda FM is calling on listeners and corporates to step up and help provide emergency relief to those in need of basic supplies.

Jacaranda FM is coordinating the collection of essential items at designated drop-off points, managed by the Lions Clubs of Mbombela and Letaba/Tzaneen. All donated goods will be collected by Gift of the Givers and distributed directly to flood-affected communities.

In addition, financial contributions can be made via the Donate button on www.jacarandafm.com. All funds donated between Wednesday, 21 January and Sunday, 25 January 2026 will go directly toward Gift of the Givers’ disaster relief operations in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Gift of the Givers will collect donations from the drop-off sites on Monday, 26 January 2026.

Drop off sites can be found here.

National Geographic Society Hosts First International Explorers Festival in Johannesburg

Johannesburg recently played host to the first International Explorers Festival to take place on African soil, with the National Geographic Society welcoming Explorers from more than 15 countries across the continent. The event brought together researchers, storytellers, educators and innovators whose work reflects the depth and complexity of Africa’s natural and cultural landscapes.

The Festival brought three distinct cohorts into one lively week. A select group took part in a three-day Storytellers Collective programme that helped them refine the way they communicate their work. Their efforts culminated in a Spotlight event where they shared short, energetic talks with regional Explorers and visiting students. Alongside them, another group participated in the Community Training programme while members of the Southern African Hub gathered for an in person meet-up that encouraged thoughtful discussion and new relationships.

Much of the week focused on collaboration. More than twenty Explorers joined a multi-day workshop where they exchanged ideas, debated approaches and looked at ways to strengthen cross border connections. Conversations moved easily between practical challenges and big picture thinking, giving participants the space to reflect on what community building across Africa might look like in the years ahead.