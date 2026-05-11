Media now lives everywhere brands appear including litter, packaging and public spaces.

Reverse Media Schedules treats branded litter as negative media that damages perception and pricing power.

In Africa, visible environments and sustainability behaviour heavily shape brand trust and value.

Pairing Portugal turns packaging into interactive media, connecting consumers to brands at the point of use.

Africa’s mobile-first, story-driven consumers make the continent a natural leader in experience-led media innovation.

As the global marketing industry looks ahead to Cannes Lions 2026, a clear pattern is emerging from the work gaining momentum. The strongest contenders are not defined by louder messages or bigger media budgets, but by a more fundamental shift in how media itself is being reimagined.

Two recent dentsu led innovations, Reverse Media Schedules and Pairing Portugal, are increasingly cited as leading examples of this shift. On the surface, one tackles litter and the other transforms packaging into a digital gateway. But at their core, both challenge a long-held assumption.

That media only exists where brands plan and pay for it.

Instead, they suggest something far more disruptive. Media lives wherever brands show up, whether they intend to or not.

For African markets, this is not a theoretical idea debated on awards juries. It is already visible on our streets, in our communities and at our tables.

When media works against the brand

What if the most damaging outdoor advertising for your brand is not the billboard you booked, but the bottle, wrapper or cup you never intended to place there?

Across African cities, highways, beaches and townships, brands are running an unplanned media channel every day. It is highly visible, deeply memorable and, according to global research, actively erodes brand value.

It is litter.

Studies show that when consumers repeatedly encounter a brand as waste, they are willing to pay less for its products. Not because of the product itself, but because of what that visibility signals about responsibility, care and intent. In other words, litter is not only an environmental problem. It is a commercial one.

This effect is amplified in Africa. Physical environments still play a major role in how brands are judged. Price sensitivity is high, making even small perception shifts meaningful. And sustainability claims are assessed through action rather than statements.

The uncomfortable truth is that many brands are investing heavily in media to build equity, while simultaneously losing value through negative impressions they are not measuring or managing.

Reverse Media Schedules: turning the world’s worst outdoor ads off

This thinking has been brought to life globally through Reverse Media Schedules, a dentsu led innovation developed with environmental partners, media owners and data specialists.

Reverse Media Schedules reframes branded litter as the world’s worst outdoor advertising and treats clean up not as charity, but as a media investment. By combining litter audits, audience data and media modelling, it estimates where branded waste is appearing, how visible it is, and what impact those impressions may be having on brand perception and purchasing behaviour.

In effect, it introduces a new type of media planning. One that acknowledges that brands do not stop communicating when paid placements end.

For African markets, this approach is particularly relevant. Litter is more visible, more persistent and more closely tied to daily life. That means the unintended impressions are stronger and the potential brand damage greater.

The opportunity for brands is clear. Instead of asking whether they can afford to invest in clean up initiatives, the more relevant question becomes whether they can afford not to protect their brand from the negative media they are already running.

From clean up to commercial protection

What makes Reverse Media Schedules powerful is not only its environmental intent, but its commercial clarity. It speaks the language businesses already understand.

By identifying hotspot locations, benchmarking brands against competitors and tracking the value created by ongoing clean up, brands can begin to manage environmental visibility in the same way they manage any other media channel.

This is not about choosing between growth and responsibility. It is about recognising that, in many African markets, the two are inseparable.

Pairing Portugal and the rise of packaging as media

At the other end of the spectrum, another global dentsu innovation highlights the positive counterpart to this thinking. If unmanaged packaging can damage brands, intentionally designed packaging can become one of the most powerful owned media channels available.

Pairing Portugal, developed by Dentsu Creative, turns wine corks into digital gateways. Each cork contains a small NFC chip embedded into the material. When a consumer taps their phone against the cork using the Corkified app, it opens a digital experience linked directly to the wine.

From the table, drinkers can explore the vineyard, the region and the culture behind the bottle, and even plan and book a trip to Portugal. The media moment happens at the exact point of consumption, turning packaging into a live, interactive channel rather than a static label.

This is not a technology story. It is a behavioural one.

It recognises a moment that already exists, a phone at the table, and transforms it into a meaningful brand experience. Packaging stops being a container and starts becoming a platform.

Why this matters for African brands

African consumers already bring their phones into consumption moments. Experiences are shared socially. Provenance, authenticity and story matter deeply.

What has often been missing is a system that connects these behaviours into seamless brand experiences.

The logic behind Pairing Portugal extends far beyond wine in Africa. Coffee, cocoa, craft beverages, heritage food brands and personal care products all carry powerful stories of place, people and culture.

Packaging can verify authenticity, tell local stories, connect consumers directly to origin and community, and enable engagement at the exact moment of use. In markets where trust and traceability are critical, this is not a future trend. It is an immediate opportunity.

Why Africa is not a test market, but a proving ground

Taken together, Reverse Media Schedules and Pairing Portugal point to the same creative shift now being recognised globally and increasingly reflected in Cannes Lions conversations.

Media is no longer just space. It is environment, behaviour and experience.

Africa is uniquely positioned to lead in this space. Informal visibility is high. Mobile first behaviour is embedded. Cultural storytelling is not a marketing layer; it is a lived reality. Brands are judged as social actors, not just advertisers.

The question for African brands is not whether these ideas will arrive here, but whether they will be shaped locally or imported later.

The role of dentsu in Africa

As an integrated network spanning creative, media, data and experience, dentsu is uniquely positioned to help African brands turn these global innovations into local reality.

That means translating environmental visibility into media metrics, designing packaging led experiences rooted in local culture, and building systems that deliver both commercial and societal value.

The most powerful media opportunities in Africa may not be the ones brands buy next, but the ones they learn to see differently.

Inspired by global dentsu innovations including Reverse Media Schedules and Pairing Portugal, both widely regarded as leading contenders for Cannes Lions 2026.

Ingrid von Stein is a visionary communications strategist and storyteller, pioneering accessible innovation across Africa. She transforms complex ideas into powerful narratives that inspire industries, challenge norms, and amplify human potential.