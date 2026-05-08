MRF MAPS now offers five full years of continuous South African consumer and media data, giving marketers a powerful long-term trend tool from 2021 to 2025.

The dataset tracks 45.69 million South Africans, covering 5 000+ brands and 800+ consumer, spending and media behaviour indicators nationwide.

Financial strain is deepening: loan uptake jumped 58%, savings declined 46%, and eating out fell 58% over five years despite rising incomes.

Digital dominates: social media penetration climbed to 72% in 2025, with WhatsApp leading usage and TikTok posting explosive growth.

leading usage and posting explosive growth. Video is overtaking audio consumption, with radio listenership sharply down while streaming platforms led by Netflix and Showmax continue to grow.

The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has released the latest Marketing All Product Survey (MAPS) data, covering the full 2025 calendar year and completing five consecutive years of continuous consumer and media data.

For the first time, marketers, advertisers and media agencies can trend five full calendar years of South African consumer behaviour, media consumption and spending patterns from a single, nationally representative dataset.

A milestone for the industry

This release – the 22nd quarterly update since MAPS launched in mid-2020 – covers a South African adult population (age15+) of 45.69 million people across all nine provinces, all districts and all municipalities. The survey is conducted via stratified random sample, with 228 field interviewers conducting 20 000 face-to-face interviews per year, supplemented by more than 10 000 leave-behind questionnaires annually.

“This release marks yet another major milestone in the MAPS journey,” said Johann Koster, CEO of the MRF. “We now have five full calendar years’ worth of data available. That is more than five years of continuous fieldwork and data collection, making MAPS a very powerful strategic tool.”

The dataset covers more than 5 000 brands across 800-plus survey questions, spanning demographics, media interaction, financial services, retail, fast food, e-commerce, alcohol consumption, motor vehicles and more.

Five years of data: What it means for planners

The value of five complete calendar years in a single longitudinal dataset is direct. Media planners can now determine whether a shift in platform consumption reflects a post-disruption rebound or a structural change. Brand managers can assess whether category growth is cyclical or permanent. Strategists can build forecasts grounded in observed behaviour rather than assumption.

The five-year window spans some of the most disruptive periods South African consumers have experienced: the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020, supply chain disruptions and energy cost pressures from 2022, the high inflation and high interest rate environment of 2023 and 2024, and the early signs of recovery in 2025.

“MAPS is a very powerful record of consumer behaviour through adversity and challenge,” said Koster. “It is therefore a powerful tool to use in planning for the future – particularly as the global environment remains volatile and difficult to predict.”

Headline findings: 2025 data

Demographics and income

The adult population (age 15+) grew 5% to 45.69 million between 2021 and 2025 . Average personal income increased to R7,510 in 2025, up from R6,774 in 2024 and R5,103 in 2021. Average household income reached R15,068, compared to R11,802 in 2021.

Consumer sentiment

47% of respondents cited the cost of food and groceries as their primary worry in 2025. Crime and violence was cited by 46%. On personal finances, 52% reported their situation was about the same as the previous year, while 20% said it was a little better – a modest improvement on 2024.

Economic and financial strain

Despite income gains, financial pressure remains visible in consumer behaviour. The number of consumers who took out a loan in the past 12 months increased 58% year on year. Food remains the primary reason for loans, cited by 38% of borrowers in 2025 versus 34% in 2023. The proportion of consumers who save or invest has declined 46% since 2021. Monthly eating-out frequency dropped 58% between 2021 and 2025.

Media: Social and digital

Social media penetration reached 72% of the adult population in 2025 (P4W), up from 53% in 2021. WhatsApp leads with 31 million monthly users, followed by Facebook at 25 million and TikTok at 18 million. TikTok grew from 9% penetration in 2021 to 39% in 2025. Internet connection in the home reached 34% of households in 2025, up from 9% in 2021, with 6.7 million households now holding fixed internet access.

Television

TV penetration (P7D) averaged 49% in 2025, with 78% of households owning a TV set. DStv penetration averaged 32%. SABC1 remains the most-watched channel, followed by e.tv.

Streaming and audio

On-demand streaming penetration averaged 21% annually. Netflix leads at 79% of streaming users, followed by Showmax at 38% and YouTube (paid) at 16%. Radio penetration (P7D) averaged 38%, declining from 68% in mid-2021. Ukhozi FM leads with the highest weekly listenership.

While digital streaming is slightly up, audio listening in general seems to be under pressure. Given the growth across video viewing- short form and long form across socials and streaming services, video could be taking share from audio listening. People are rather watching short videos or music videos on social than listening to radio.

Retail and grocery

Average monthly grocery spend reached R2,169 in 2025, up from R1,877 in 2021. Shoprite/Checkers Xtra Savings leads loyalty card penetration at 44%, with 49% of the population holding at least one store loyalty or rewards card. Online clothing purchases are growing, with Shein and Temu now among the top e-commerce retailers.

Financial services

77% of adults hold a bank account (excluding SASSA accounts). Capitec holds the largest share of primary banking relationships at 43%, up from 37% in 2021. 37% of the population hold insurance of some form, and 32% have funeral cover.

MAPS is produced by the MRF in partnership with Plus 94 Research and is available to subscribers on a quarterly basis.

The MRF invites broader industry participation in its governance structures, including an upcoming board nominations process for subscribers, an annual call for questionnaire proposals expected in June 2026, and opportunities to participate in the data scrutiny process.

Full presentations, technical reports and supporting documentation are available at www.mrfsa.org.za