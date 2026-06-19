The Media Online’s weekly round-up of media business moves all in one place.

This week’s BIG move: CA&S Group advances digital commerce strategy with investment in TDMC

CA&S Group has announced the acquisition of a strategic 30% shareholding in The Digital Media Collective (TDMC), an award-winning South African digital marketing and e-commerce agency. The transaction includes a pathway to majority ownership over a phased transition period.

The investment forms part of CA&S’s strategy to build a more connected growth platform for brand owners and retailers across Southern and East Africa, combining the Group’s established physical route-to-market scale with TDMC’s specialist digital commerce, performance marketing and e-commerce capability.

This investment in TDMC gives CA&S deeper capability in the digital channels where consumers increasingly discover, engage with and purchase brands.

“Consumer journeys are no longer linear, and growth increasingly depends on how well brands connect physical availability, digital visibility and meaningful customer engagement,” said Duncan Lewis, CA&S Group CEO. “Our investment in TDMC gives us access to deep digital commerce expertise and enhances our ability to help clients build relevance, drive performance and unlock growth in an omnichannel world.”

TDMC brings capability across e-commerce strategy, Shopify development, marketplace management, performance media, CRM, content, creative, data and analytics. This complements CA&S’s existing strengths in retail execution, advisory, warehousing, distribution, fulfilment, technology and route-to-market solutions.

Together, the two businesses are positioned to offer clients a more integrated route from insight and demand generation through to conversion, fulfilment and execution – across both physical and digital channels.

“We’ve always said that as the market changes, our offering has to change with it,” said Cheryl Ingram, CEO and founder of TDMC. “CA&S reaches parts of the retail journey we don’t, and we reach parts they don’t. That is the whole point of this coming together of our two businesses.”

People moves

Minister Solly Malatsi confirmed as keynote speaker for Social Media Summit

Decode., a pan-African reputation advisory and strategic communications firm, will host the fourth annual Social Media Summit for Government (the Summit) from 30 June to 1 July 2026 at the Johannesburg Business School in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

The Summit will bring together experts in big tech, digital transformation, communications, policy, academia, media and content creation under the theme: Reimagining Citizen Engagement through Human Intelligence (HI) + Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Hosted in partnership with the University of Johannesburg Business School (JBS) and endorsed by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA), the Summit is South Africa’s leading platform and community of practice for government and public sector communication professionals.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, will deliver the keynote address on 30 June 2026, which is observed annually as World Social Media Day.

Lorato Tshenkeng, CEO of Decode., said: “We are honoured to welcome Minister Malatsi as our keynote speaker at a time when South Africa’s digital governance agenda has never been more contested, more visible or more consequential. He sits at the precise intersection of the Summit’s core preoccupations, digital transformation, civic engagement and the policy frameworks that will determine how South Africa navigates an increasingly complex information environment.”

Meet the Social Media Landscape Report panel

The South African Social Media Landscape Report 2026 is almost here, and we’re excited to reveal the panel joining us for the launch webinar on 30 June.

This year’s theme, The Human Edge: Winning in an AI-Saturated World, explores one of the biggest questions facing marketers today:

As AI becomes more accessible and more widely adopted, what will help brands stand out when everyone has access to the same tools?

Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWrignpzhX8

Baby K on the way for Good Hope FM and S3’s Carissa Cupido

It’s official. Good Hope FM’s The Lunch Club co-host, S3 Expresso TV personality and 2 x NFTA Nominated Presenter, Carissa Cupido and her husband, Muma Khumalo, announced this morning that they are expecting!

The Good Hope FM and S3 teams are absolutely overjoyed with them and wish them and Baby K nothing but good health, love and blessings.

WOO spreads its wings with two new board members

The World Out of Home Organization has elected two new board members. Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of Australia’s Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has joined the board of the World Out of Home Organization along with Felipe Viante co-founder of b.drops and President of the Brazilian Out of Home Association (ABOOH.)

McIntyre, a former Disney executive, has proved to be a dynamic leader of Australia’s Out of Home trade association, some of whose initiatives have been adopted by other trade bodies worldwide.

Viante’s b.drops is known for its leading role in indoor media covering salons, gyms, and barbershops in Brazil . Viante has also played a leading role in the on-going development of ABOOH which along with Central de Outdoor make up the two main OOH Trade Associations.

Business moves

FAME Week Africa launches Music Week

FAME Week Africa is turning up the volume on the business of music with the launch of Music Week, a new industry platform bringing together three of Africa’s leading music gatherings under one umbrella from 28 – 31 October 2026 in Cape Town.

Designed to connect artists, creators, executives, entrepreneurs, rights holders, brands, and industry professionals, Music Week will offer delegates a unique opportunity to experience the full spectrum of the music business through three distinct yet complementary events.

The programme begins with Muziki Africa on 28 October, FAME Week Africa’s dedicated music industry conference exploring the future of African music, rights, technology, AI, artist development, publishing, live events, creator culture, monetisation, and the global rise of African sound.

From 29 – 30 October, the spotlight shifts to the inaugural Pretty Loud Summit, a bold new platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering women in music and concludes with Music Exchange on 31 October, now in its 16th year.

Ogilvy Namibia and College of the Arts conclude creative mentorship for eight emerging talents

Ogilvy Namibia has concluded a three-month creative mentorship programme with the College of the Arts (COTA). On 10 June 2026, eight students presented full marketing campaigns to representatives from Paratus Namibia at the agency’s Windhoek offices. The programme paired design, photography and web design students with the agency’s strategic & creative teams to solve a live client brief under professional conditions.

The collaboration began in March 2026. Students were grouped into two agency-style teams, Team Para and Team STXSH, and briefed to develop a marketing campaign using Paratus Namibia as the case study. The brief required them to conduct research, set a strategy, develop a central creative idea, produce visual assets, apply the client’s brand guidelines and combine photography and design into a single campaign.

The programme was led by Ogilvy Namibia’s Managing Director, Rozanne van der Merwe, working alongside COTA lecturers Clara Schnack, Patrik Mwashindange and Ebben Kapalie.

“This partnership has been a tremendous success, and we are incredibly proud of the growth shown by the students throughout the programme. Beyond producing great work, the objective was to prepare them for the realities of the professional world. What stood out most was their willingness to collaborate, take constructive criticism, adapt, and keep pushing forward despite numerous revisions. Their perseverance and positive attitude were evident from start to finish. At Ogilvy Namibia, we believe that skills can be taught, but attitude is everything. If you remain open to learning, embrace feedback, and never give up, anything is possible,” said Van der Merwe.

Time Out ranks Cape Town among world’s best food cities

South Africa’s food, culture and creative sectors are enjoying growing global recognition, with a series of recent Time Out rankings highlighting the country’s growing influence as a destination for world-class dining, creativity and lifestyle experiences.

Time Out’s 2026 World’s Best Cities for Food ranking, released on Monday, 8 June, placed Cape Town at number 11 globally, narrowly missing the top 10 in a fiercely competitive list led by Lima, Bangkok, Mexico City, London and Barcelona.

Compiled from a global survey of residents and assessed by Time Out’s international network of food experts, the annual ranking measures food quality, affordability, innovation, diversity and local dining culture.

Although Cape Town slipped from fourth place in 2025, largely due to affordability weighed against its otherwise highly rated dining scene, the city received the third-highest score globally for food quality, with 93% of locals rating its food scene positively. Among the standout experiences highlighted by Time Out were the shoreline-inspired menus at Amura by Ángel León and the boundary-pushing creativity of The Test Kitchen Fledglings.

Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa collaborates with DJ Tira ahead of the Hollywoodbets Durban July

As anticipation builds for one of South Africa’s most iconic social and cultural events, Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa has announced a partnership with Durban-born music powerhouse and entrepreneur, DJ Tira, ahead of this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Known affectionately as the ‘Mayor of Durban’, DJ Tira has become synonymous with the city itself. Over the years, he has transcended the role of entertainer to become a cultural architect, shaping soundtracks, creating opportunities through his record label, and building a brand that resonates across generations. His presence at the Durban July has become as anticipated as the event itself.

The collaboration reflects a shared understanding of what it means to evolve, grow and ultimately arrive.

The Durban July has long been more than a horse racing event. It is a celebration of achievement, a gathering of individuals who have made their mark in business, fashion, entertainment and culture. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class speaks to this same spirit.

Anuga Select South Africa launches as new gateway to Africa’s food and beverage market

dmg events and Koelnmesse, the organizer behind Anuga in Cologne, Germany, are bringing Anuga Select to South Africa, a new trade platform for Africa’s food and beverage industry. Evolving from the established Africa Food Show, formerly Africa’s Big 7, the event brings the international network and brand strength of Anuga to one of Africa’s key food and beverage trade hubs. Anuga Select South Africa will take place from 22 to 24 June 2027 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town.

The launch follows the record-breaking success of this year’s Africa Food Show, which saw visitor registration double and welcomed participants from more than 36 countries.

Bringing one of the world’s most renowned food and beverage trade fair brands to South Africa for the first time, the event combines the strength of an established African food trade exhibition with the international reach, reputation and expertise of Anuga. Organized by dmg events and Koelnmesse, the organizer behind Anuga in Cologne, Germany, the event will take place from 22-24 June 2027 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.

K-beauty brand Anua expands KPop Demon Hunters collaboration

Korean skincare brand Anua is launching a new global campaign as part of its ongoing collaboration with Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters. Created by BBH Singapore, Gonna Be Glowin brings Anua’s gentle yet effective skincare into the high-energy world of the hit franchise, encouraging fans around the world to unleash their HUNTR/X and own their glow.

As part of the collaboration, Anua has created a limited-edition skincare collection featuring multiple sunscreen products and retail activations. Available globally, the collaboration brings the KPop Demon Hunters universe to life for consumers around the world.

The Anua x KPop Demon Hunters Partnership allows Anua to go beyond the conventional brand tie-in by connecting and celebrating the worldwide fandom of the Movie and the IP.

Campaign moves

Windhoek Beer takes stand for authenticity in new ‘The Real Guy’ campaign

In a world increasingly shaped by AI-generated content and synthetic perfection, Windhoek Beer is making a clear and deliberate statement: real still matters. The brand launches its integrated campaign ‘The Real Guy’, a culturally driven platform that challenges artificial perfection by celebrating real people, real stories, and human imperfection.

Windhoek also formalises a commitment not to use AI-generated imagery in any consumer-facing communications. All brand content will feature real people, real beer, and real-world production.

At the centre of the campaign is James Kumar, whose story reflects its core idea. Born with polydactylism – a congenital condition resulting in him being born with six fingers on each hand – James has navigated conventional ideas of physical perfection. His hands become a symbol of authenticity at a time when AI still struggles to accurately render one of the most fundamental human features.

Hands remain one of the most commonly distorted elements in AI-generated imagery. Windhoek leans into this irony by placing James’ real hands at the centre of the narrative, not as difference, but as proof that humanity cannot be manufactured.

The campaign moves beyond advertising into a wider cultural conversation about trust, identity, and authenticity in a world where reality itself can be generated.

Making moves

Stellenbosch Food & Wine Professionals host fundraiser for Errieda Du Toit

The Stellenbosch family of food, wine and hospitality professionals has rallied in support of beloved South African foodie veteran, cookbook author, TV content producer and scriptwriter Errieda du Toit. Together, they’ve donated time, expertise and stock to a special fundraiser dinner on 24 June at Lanzerac Estate Hotel & Spa, for which tickets have gone on sale.

For decades, Errieda – who now faces acute medical challenges – has inspired and connected South Africans through food. She is widely known as the huiskok (home cook) on RSG, food content producer for the popular TV series Kokkedoor, and author of several acclaimed cookbooks, including the Kokkedoor cookbooks, Masterchef SA – The Cookbook and Share: A Century of South African Community Recipes.

The fundraiser is being presented by Onderstok Food Creative, a collective of Stellenbosch chefs committed to celebrating food, creativity and community, in association with Stellenbosch Wine Routes. The event has been made possible through the generosity of Lanzerac, chefs, wine producers, hospitality partners and suppliers who have donated their time, expertise and products in support of the initiative.

The evening will be hosted by media personality Martelize Brink, who has generously donated her time to the fundraiser.

The culinary line-up for the evening brings together some of the Cape Winelands’ most respected chefs, including Bertus Basson (Bertus Basson Family Restaurants), Garth Bedford (Joostenberg), Drikus Brink (Toevlug), Marthinus Ferreira (Jordan Restaurant), Stephen Fraser (Lanzerac), Cornelle Minie (Middelvlei), Shaun Scrooby (VUUR), Michelle Theron (Vergenoegd-Löw) and Jess van Dyk (Post & Pepper), all of whom have donated their time and talents in support of the cause.

All funds raised through ticket sales will be donated to assist Errieda and her family.

Those unable to attend the dinner can contribute directly to the fundraising campaign established in support of Errieda and her family via Back-a-Buddy at www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/kom-ons-help-errieda.