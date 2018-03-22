Excellence celebrated at Caxton Awards

The Lowvelder and the Zululand Observer were the big winners at the 29th annual Caxton Excellence Awards, an evening that celebrates the media group’s editorial, sales, advertising, management and support staff.

In total 29 excellence awards and prize money totaling over R315 000 was presented to individuals and papers within the Caxton group.

“The work produced by individuals, and the papers themselves, gets better and better with each passing year,” says Karen Geurtse, general manager for Caxton Local Media Regionals.

Lowvelder won four categories, including editor De Wet Potgieter walking away with Best Sold Newspaper of the Year and Best Front Page; Jonothan Hen-Boisen winning for best Advertorial or Promotion with #Straatvark, and Benno Stander scooping the Original Idea category.

Benice Gertzen of the Zululand Observer took home Best Ad Designer of the Year; Benice Gertzen and Wannita Smith won Best Written and Designed Advertisement; Theresa Botha and Mari Scott won for Best Major Advertisement Feature / Supplement in Print and/or Digital, and Gavin Anthony walked away top for Best Community Involvement.

Multimedia Journalist of the Year went to Jana Boshoff of Middelburg Observer, who was given R30 000 and a Macbook Air, sponsored by Ekurhuleni City Council, for her efforts.

These were some of the other winners on the night:

Sunette Visser and Natalie Grobler of Capital Media Pretoria – Best Free Newspaper of the Year

Steve Thomas of Highway Mail – A special award for his service and dedication over decades with Caxton. “We wish Steve the absolute best in his retirement and know that he will leave the Durban group of papers in exceptional hands,” comments Geurtse.

Selogile Leshage of Potch Herald – Human Interest Photo category

Ettienne van Rensburg of Vaalweekblad – Sport Photo of the Year and Best Headline Writing category.

Zita Goldswain of Witbank News – Photographer of the Year. In addition to her prize money she also won a Canon camera valued at nearly R24 000, sponsored by Canon.

Joburg North, edited by Michelle Brink – Best Get It Magazine

Lani Fouche from Bloemfontein – Best Get It journalist category

Siso Naile of Joburg West – Most Promising Journalist

Most Promising Journalist Neil Jonker of South Coast Sun – Best Field Saleperson of the Year

“Advertisers and marketers should never underestimate the power and potential of local media,” says Gill Randall, joint CEO of SPARK Media. “Our editorial and sales people live and breathe their community every day, which is why they have such an exceptional understanding of their areas. These awards demonstrate this, and the value that each and every one of these ‘Caxtonites’ bring, not only to the local community, but to the advertisers looking to reach these valuable consumers”.

For pictures from the event click here.