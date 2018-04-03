Briefly: Calling all young creatives

As the official local representative of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Cinemark is sponsoring the Film category of the Young Lions competition again this year.

A team of two young professionals (such as an art director and a copywriter), who are aged 30 years and under, and who are currently working in a creative communications, advertising or digital agencies, stand the chance to win a trip to France to compete against the winning teams from other countries globally.

The creative brief, which will incorporate a Corporate Social Responsibility angle, will be posted on the Cinemark website at 12:00 noon on Saturday, 07 April 2018, and teams will have just 48 hours, with a deadline of 12:00 noon on Monday, 09 April 2018, to submit their entry.

Teams are required to film, edit and deliver a 60-second commercial in that time, and if they win, not only will they travel to France to complete globally, but their winning advert will also be shown on Ster-Kinekor cinema screens across the country.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the Young Lions competition take place in Cannes, France, from 18 – 22 June 2018.

To register to participate, visit the Cinemark website, www.cinemark.co.za.