Ads dominate Twitter videos in 2018

For those doubting the power of social media video advertising, they need only look at PEX’s recent research.

The platform, which is a global video and music search engine used by all the major labels and dozens of publishers, compiled a list of the top videos of 2018 from the big four social media platforms.

Advertising dominates Twitter’s videos

Interestingly, Twitter’s top ten videos for last year were dominated by adverts from brands like Toyota, Downy, and LG.

Here is the full list:

Name Advertiser Upload date Duration Number of views Likes Comments Shares 1 Big dreams start small. All you have to do is go for it…. Toyota Motor Corp. 3/8/2018 0:00:29 194,000,000 19,489 395 1,867 2 Alcanzar tus sueños no es imposible, solo debes intentarlo…. Toyota Motor Corp. 3/9/2018 0:00:29 106,000,000 20,222 161 1,665 3 Keep your clothes looking newer, longer with Downy Fabric… Downy 5/2/2018 0:00:06 93,400,000 22,279 1,465 1,484 4 We want to help make movement better for everyone. Because… Toyota Motor Corp. 6/14/2018 0:00:06 80,500,000 5,743 253 1,043 5 Hi Shiro. It’s me. Keira #shirosstory… BlackBarbie Events 9/19/2018 0:00:05 65,600,000 2,398 24 1,142 6 The odds were against her. But Lauren Woolstencroft never… Toyota Motor Corp. 2/8/2018 0:00:30 62,900,000 9,424 89 1,226 7 Todo grande sonho começa com o primeiro passo…. Toyota Motor Corp. 3/9/2018 0:00:30 58,500,000 15,294 301 780 8 Ryan’s in, now it’s your turn. #WhatsItGonnaTake to get you… LG USA Mobile 6/12/2018 0:00:29 57,300,000 4,585 415 351 9 Taking #NationalRollerCoasterDay to the next level…. Universal Orlando Resort 8/16/2018 0:01:53 56,400,000 4,452 116 1,191 10 Can AI help protect these animals from extinction? The… SAS Software 5/31/2018 0:00:06 54,700,000 5,464 49 1,289

On Instagram

Instagrammer Lele Pons claimed four of the top ten spots on that social media platform’s most watched video list for 2018. Kylie Jenner managed to grab two spots on the list.

Music videos top YouTube

Follow on from 2017’s trend, YouTube’s top 10 videos were all music videos. Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and Cardi B took top spot with Girls Like You. Here is the full list.

Name Channel Upload date Duration Views Likes Dislikes Comments 1 Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B Maroon5VEVO 5/31/2018 0:04:31 1,565,463,969 10,960,084 429,553 453,492 2 Te Bote Remix – Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna | Video Oficial Flow La Movie 4/11/2018 0:07:03 1,533,084,421 6,768,867 693,191 458,257 3 Nicky Jam x J. Balvin – X (EQUIS) | Video Oficial | Prod. Afro Bros & Jeon NickyJamTV 3/2/2018 0:03:12 1,451,091,993 6,816,894 488,508 237,476 4 Daddy Yankee | Dura (Video Oficial) Daddy Yankee 1/18/2018 0:03:38 1,223,639,485 5,653,739 519,314 243,993 5 Becky G, Natti Natasha – Sin Pijama (Video Oficial) BeckyGVEVO 4/20/2018 0:03:37 1,177,973,245 4,886,385 530,683 296,489 6 Ozuna x Romeo Santos – El Farsante (Remix) (Video Oficial) Ozuna 1/30/2018 0:05:02 1,153,084,714 3,358,192 391,677 136,672 7 El Chombo – Dame Tu Cosita feat. Cutty Ranks (Official Video) [Ultra Music] Ultra Music 4/5/2018 0:02:33 1,002,588,870 4,612,203 1,322,035 315,572 8 Bath Song | Cocomelon (ABCkidTV) Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes 5/2/2018 0:02:53 948,872,392 2,078,388 1,165,892 23,649 9 Drake – God’s Plan DrakeVEVO 2/17/2018 0:05:57 912,802,404 9,145,242 346,089 529,499 10 DJ Snake – Taki Taki ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B DJSnakeVEVO 10/10/2018 0:03:52 818,680,402 8,398,894 483,594 342,992

PEX uses a fingerprinting Shazam-like technology to identify and total the view count from more than 20 open streaming platforms, based on the numbers that they make public.

All data was provided by PEX.