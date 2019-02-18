Breaking news: Donald Liphoko joins JCDecaux

Donald Liphoko has been named as the new marketing director: Sub-Saharan Africa for global out of home company, JCDecaux.

“JCDecaux Africa is excited to welcome Donald to the team – he brings a wealth of media experience to the role,” said JCDecaux group sales and marketing director: SSA, Adelaide McKelvey.

Most recently, Liphoko was director general at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and was the acting CEO at the Media Development and Diversity Agency.

His decades long media agency experience includes stints at WPP and InterPublic Group agencies – world leaders in marketing communication services.

Liphoko said he is “looking forward to joining an ambitious team with a forward looking Africa strategy”.

Liphoko is also a former board director and shareholder at The MediaShop and a former vice chairperson of the now-defunct South African Advertising Foundation (SAARF), and was a founding councilor of the Marketing Excellence Awards.