Tbo Touch dismisses liquidation rumours, says Touch HD is ‘thriving’

Radio personality and businessman Thabo Molefe, better known as Tbo Touch, has dismissed “with contempt” rumours that his online radio company, Touch HD, faces liquidation, stressing that the business is ‘thriving’.

Weekend reports from Sowetan and Sunday World claimed Touch’s company, Touch HD and Marketing, faces a court case and possible liquidation over an unpaid 2017 Durban July hospitality bill of R190 000.

However, a statement from Touch HD read, “Touch HD has noted the reports from the Sunday tabloids and its sister publications claiming that the company is under liquidation; we wish to dismiss the allegations made with the contempt that it deserves. Touch HD continues to thrive and promises to deliver epic content to our audience and will maintain quality service to our clients.”

The statement ended with a line one would expect to come from Tbo Touch, “Don’t believe the hype.. we got this”.

Touch followed the statement up with a series of tweets, further emphasising the strong positioning of the online radio station and dismissing the liquidation allegations.

I know my PR has sent a public statement but it’s only right to send this love letter to both @SowetanLIVE & @SundayWorldZA the free publicity is highly appreciated 🙌🏾. See you Thursday at Rockets I invited all your staff. pic.twitter.com/OYEnxxCo45 — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) February 11, 2019

I will never hate on my ppl. Understand they’re not in charge, we got help our brothers and sisters! The article is an attack on anyone who continues to thrive and narrow the poverty gap! Liquidation = Liabilities exceed Assets. Pls remind me what’s R190K to a N**ga like me https://t.co/YjbeHgNjsU — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) February 12, 2019

Just under two years ago, The Media Online covered the official launch of Touch HD, a glittering spectacle.

We also reported on the launch of an online TV offering on Touch’s planned expansion into the rest of Africa, interviewing him while he was busy with a Courvoisier photo shoot.

And an invitation was extended to The Media Online to visit the studio when Touch was interviewing EFF commander in chief Julius Malema.