The Awards Wrap: SA Blog Awards winners, 2019 WARC Media Awards call for entries, deadline extended for 2019 African SABRE Awards

SA Blog Awards winners

South African bloggers across a variety of topics were honoured at the 2019 SA Blog Awards.

Winners were announced in 16 categories, including arts & crafts, business, entertainment, environment, food and wine, and parenting just to name a few.

Brent Lindeque’s (left) Good Things Guy blog was the big winner at the event scooping first place in the Best Lifestyle Blog category as well as taking home the Overall Winner award.

The Media Online chatted to him about his win and his vision for spreading good news.

To see the full list of winners, click here.

2019 WARC Media Awards call for entries

Submissions for the 2019 WARC Media Awards close on 19 February 2019.

To enter, click here for more details.

The winners of the 2018 WARC Media Awards were also announced. Some of the highlights included:

Suzuki Ignis engaging with young women by ditching the pink that dominated the car market

National Safety Council raising awareness of prescription drug overdose through an innovative life experience

Tourism Australia managing to attract US travelers using a fake movie trailer that went viral

To see the full list of winners, click here.

The global awards scheme rewards comms planning which has made a positive impact on business results.

Deadline extended for 2019 African SABRE Awards

Due to popular demand, the final deadline for SABRE Awards entries for the Africa competition has been extended to 15 February (closes at midnight Pacific Standard Time).

The entry site includes relevant information for the Africa competition, including categories, fees, key dates, and advice on crafting a winning entry. It also provides a streamlined and intuitive system for uploading all entry and payment information.

The SABRE Awards – with a 25-year heritage – now cover the entire global public relations business through six regional competitions, making them the largest and most prestigious awards programs in the PR world.

Need some inspiration? View the 2018 Global SABRE winning campaigns here.

Reminder to enter: Sikuvile Awards

Entries are open for the 2019 Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards, are media houses and their journalists are urged to enter sooner rather than later, as there will be no extension for late entries.

The closing date is just over a month away, on 13 March.

The Frewin, McCall and Joel Mervis Awards, which recognise newspaper excellence in advertising, printing and production, layout and typography as well as the balanced use of pictures and graphics also close on this date.

This year, the awards will take place on 12 September at The Venue, Melrose Arch.

All winners will receive R15 000, a trophy and a certiﬁcate, while all finalists get certiﬁcates. Commendation Certiﬁcates are awarded at the judges’ discretion.

The awards are being backed by a roadshow currently ongoing. Independent in Durban, Media24 in Pietermaritzburg, and Independent in Johannesburg have already been visited. Media24 and Independent as well as The Citizen will be visited today, with Media24, Tiso Blackstar and M&G in Johannesburg’s visits scheduled for tomorrow.

The purpose of the roadshow is to make editors and journalists aware of the awards as well as to explain how they work and answer any queries about them.

Entries open for 2019 SADC Media Awards

The 2019 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards are now open.

The awards recognise the best media work in the region, and cover four categories: print, radio, television and photography.

Since 1996 the SADC Secretariat has been coordinating the Media Awards to encourage media in the region to play a leading role in disseminating information on SADC in order to support the process of regional co-operation and integration.

Prospective entrants are invited to submit their entries accompanied by proof of their nationality to the National Adjudication Committee (NAC) in their respective member state.

The themes of the entries to be submitted for the competition must be on issues and activities promoting regional integration in the SADC region, i.e. infrastructure, economy, water, culture, sports, agriculture, etc.

The winners will be announced and receive their prizes during the 38th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held in Tanzania in August 2019.

Each category carries a first prize of US$2,500. The runners-up in each category will receive a second prize of US$1000.

Entries must be submitted to the National Adjudication Committee, no later than 28 February 2019.

Further information and entry forms are obtainable from the National Adjudication Committees, SADC Media Coordinators (NMCs) in each member state and from the SADC Website (www.sadc.int). The list of NMCs can be found on https://www.sadc.int/member-states/.

