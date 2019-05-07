Awards Wrap: ADC Awards winners, Appy Awards finalists, entries open for Top 100 Young Independents













TBWA agencies win big at the 98th annual ADC Awards

A Merit Award was won by a South African agency, for Grid Worldwide’s #HopeJoanna campaign, for client First Rand Bank as a social media series under the photography discipline, at the The One Club for Creativity’s global ADC 98th Annual Awards ceremony.

It was also an outstanding night for TBWA agencies and network, as well as for The New York Times’ “The Truth Is Worth It” campaign, at the awards evening.

The Black Cube for Best of Show went to Final Cut New York and Furlined Santa Monica with Droga5 New York for “The Truth Is Worth It” on behalf of The New York Times. The stellar work also received Best of Disciplines honors in both Advertising and Motion/Film Craft, as well as three Gold Cubes in Advertising and a Gold and Bronze in Motion/Film Craft.

TBWA\Hakuhodo Tokyo won the most ADC Gold Cubes this year with eight, and was named ADC Agency of the Year based upon cumulative scores across all disciplines. All of the agency’s Gold Cubes were for “Pride Jersey” on behalf of AIG, including three Golds in Product Design, two each in Advertising and Fashion Design, and one in Brand/Communication Design.

The work also picked up three Best of Discipline honors, in Brand/Communication Design, Fashion Design and Product Design.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles with OMD Worldwide Los Angeles won the second-most ADC Gold Cubes this year with six, all for Apple “Welcome Home” (five in Advertising, one in Motion/Film Craft). The agency also picked up two Silver, five Bronze and five Merits on the night.

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York also had three Best of Discipline wins, including one each in Publication Design and Typography working with Design by Disruption New York and Rebel & Rogue New York for “The Fake News Stand” on behalf of Columbia Journalism Review, and one in Packaging Design with Design by Disruption for Thomson Reuters “Unboxing the Truth”. The agency won a Gold Cube for each of those entries, as well as five Silver and nine Merits on the night.

This year’s top honors, based upon cumulative ADC Cubes and Merits won across all disciplines, are:

Agency of the Year — TBWA\Hakuhodo Tokyo

Network of the Year — TBWA Worldwide

Boutique Agency of the Year — Akestam Holst Stockholm

Design Studio of the Year — The New York Times Magazine New York

Production Company of the Year — Furlined Santa Monica

Brand of the Year — AIG

The full list of winners can be found here.

BCW up for five honours in the Holmes Report Agencies of the Year Awards

Global communications agency BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) has been shortlisted for five Agencies of the Year (AOTY) SABRE Awards by the Holmes Report. For the 11th consecutive year, BCW Africa is amongst the Africa Consultancies of the Year finalists.

BCW Africa won the award in 2009 – the inaugural year of the African award – and in 2015, and twice has seen partners in its Africa network also take the top honours. BCW Africa is the only agency to have been a finalist every year since the award’s launch.

Globally, these honours are considered the ultimate benchmark of PR firm performance and are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 200 submissions and face-to-face meetings.

The full list of BCW Group AOTY nominations is below:

· Pan-EMEA Consultancies of the Year – BCW

· Africa Consultancies of the Year – BCW Africa

· Mediterranean Consultancies of the Year – BCW Italy

· UK Consultancies of the Year – BCW UK

· Middle East Consultancies of the Year – Asda’a BCW

· Healthcare Consultancies of the Year – GCI Health (BCW Group company)

· Technology Consultancies of the Year – AxiCom (BCW Group company)

The winners will be announced at the SABRE Awards in London on the 22nd May. See the full list of finalists here.

Finalists announced for 2019 Appy Awards

The shortlisted finalists have been announced for this year’s Appy Awards.

The awards are all about acknowledging creativity and excellence in app design, and this year includes a new category of awards, In-App Campaigns. This group is for advertisers that use apps as a key element of their marketing campaigns. Entrants in these categories will be judged by their creativity and success in leveraging mobile’s unique opportunities.

The winners will be announced at the APPY Awards Cocktail Party on 15 May.

Click here to see the full list of finalists in all the categories.

Entries open for the 2019 Top 100 Young Independents

Now in its fifth year, the Top 100 Young Independents (TYI) is searching for 100 inspiring and aspiring young leaders from across sub-Saharan Africa who are involved in projects that are contributing towards developing their communities against all odds.

It is an initiative by the Independent Media Group and offers trailblazers, influencers, disruptors, healers, innovators, entrepreneurs, creatives and social activists the opportunity to showcase their community contributions and efforts towards community development.

Nominations for the coveted awards will be considered in five categories, namely:

Innovators: which recognises young people inventing new products, business ideas or services that are changing the way we live, work and play.

Influencers: which recognises young people who are influencing the actions and behaviors of brands, policies and people.

Trailblazers: which recognises young people leading different fields at local and even international level, including top sport stars, academics, scientists, and business leaders.

Healers: which recognises young people who are driven to heal our planet and society with their hands and heads.

Disrupters: which recognises young people challenging the status quo with unconventional ideas.

Prizes worth US$18,000.00 will be shared amongst the twenty winners selected for each category, including the runners-up to help support their projects.

Nominees vying for the coveted title of The Young Independent should be aged between 18 and 35 years old; be leaders in their respective field and must be citizens of any country in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Nominations can be submitted online here and entries close on 14 June 2019. The winners will be announced at a gala event, which will be hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 August 2019.

