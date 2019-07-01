Awards Wrap: Marketing Achievement Awards winners, entries open for Responsible Drinking Media Awards, Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list













Winners from the Marketing Achievement Awards

This past week played host to the inaugural Marketing Achievement Awards and Summit, designed to celebrate and reward marketing campaign excellence.

Here are the winners:

Agrinet for Beyond Agriculture Vaimo Excellence in Brand Marketing (B2B) Volkswagen SA for The People’s Car Ogilvy SA Excellence in Brand Positioning Cadbury for Remarkable Regift Ogilvy SA Excellence in Integrated Marketing Nando’s for 30th Birthday Bash Sunshinegun Excellence in Internal Marketing AB InBev for Carling Black Label #NoExcuses Soccer Song for Change Ogilvy SA Excellence in Marketing Innovation Sasol for #Limitless Levergy Excellence in Purpose Led Marketing Toyota for Toyota Rush – Live That Rush Life FCB Johannesburg Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch Anglo American for Makarapa City Ogilvy SA Excellence in Reputation Management Yoco for Yoco: For the Sales Yoco Excellence in Resourceful Marketing (Limited Budget, Unlimited Idea) AB InBev for Castle Lager #SmashTheLabel Ogilvy SA Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Sasol for #Limitless Levergy Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing

Francois Viviers, executive: marketing and communications at Capitec Bank, won the Marketer of the Year Award 2019, which is a category with nominated entries, while Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was inducted into the South African Hall of Fame.



For the full list of finalists, click here.

Entries open for 2019 Responsible Drinking Media Awards



Entries are now being accepted for the ninth Responsible Drinking Media Awards (RDMAs).

The RDMAs recognise journalists and media at large for their efforts to positively influence perceptions and habits related to the irresponsible use of alcohol. The awards are open to South African journalists who write articles that relate to responsible drinking and the impact of alcohol abuse, including issues such as drink driving, underage drinking, foetal alcohol syndrome, binge drinking and alcohol-related violence. Any material published between 1 August 2018 and 31 August 2019 on any media platform that aims to support this cause is eligible to enter the awards and win cash prizes.

The 2019 awards will be divided into eight categories across:

Best Magazine,

Best Newspaper (Commercial),

Best Newspaper (Non-Commercial / Community),

Best Online,

Best TV, Best Radio (Commercial),

Best Radio (Non-Commercial / Community), and

Best Up & Coming

There are also two overarching awards for Journalist of the Year and Media House of the Year. The winners of each category will walk away with R15 000 and a public acknowledgment for their efforts to help combat alcohol abuse in South Africa.

For more information on the awards and how to enter, visit www.diageo.co.za/en/rdma. Entries are open until 31 August 2019 and can either be submitted online or by downloading an entry form and sending it to events@diageoevents.co.za .

Winners will be announced at an official awards ceremony in October 2019.

Jacaranda FM’s Kenzy Mohapi and Renaldo Schwarp included in Mail and Guardian’s #MG200Young list

At an event celebrating the country’s brightest up and coming stars in categories ranging from health and politics to media and education, the Mail and Guardian newspaper – in partnership with eNCA and Nedbank – recognised Jacaranda FM presenters Renaldo Schwarp and Kenzy Mohapi (left) as part of the prestigious Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2019 list.

This year Mail and Guardian received more than 6 000 entries. Schwarp made the list of 200 in the Arts & Entertainment category and Mohapi in the Film and Media category

This accolade comes a few months after Mohapi won the ‘Best Commercial Weekend Show’ at the Liberty Radio Awards 2019. The international award-winning Public Speaker also heads up Jacaranda FM’s music product.

kykNET & Kie TV host, Schwarp currently heads up digital for Jacaranda FM and recently produced and directed, SKEEF, a ground-breaking South African LGBTI+ documentary.

Forbes Africa reveals 30 Under 30 list for 2019

A packed room burst into rapturous celebration as the names on the 30 Under 30 list for 2019 were announced at the annual FORBES AFRICA Under 30 Meet-Up in association with Kingdom Business Network (KBN) at the Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg.

The fifth annual FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 list, released in a Special Issue of FORBES AFRICA for July this year, features 120 young African change-makers for the first time, increasing from 90 the previous year; with 30 finalists in each of the four categories – business, technology, creatives and sport.

The fill list can be found, here.

Call for Entries: African Women in Media Award

APO Group presents the inaugural APO Group African Women in Media Award, set to recognise, celebrate and empower African women journalists who support female entrepreneurship in Africa.

The Award will be bestowed to the winner at the 5th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum’s (AWIEF) Conference, Exhibition and Awards hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), 29-30 October 2019, with the theme ‘Enhancing impact: digitalisation, investment and intra-African trade’.

Entries must offer valuable insights into African female entrepreneurs while appealing to a global audience. The award is open to African woman journalists and bloggers, whether directly employed or freelancers, working in the continent of Africa who have produced a story that has been broadcast or published in English, French, Portuguese or Arabic in the form of a printed publication, a television feature, a radio story, a website or a blog whose primary audience is based in Africa.

Stories must have been broadcast or published between 1st January and 15th September 2019.

Stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and community impact.

All stories must be submitted in electronic format:

– Print: upload the scan(s) of the published article;

– Radio: upload the SoundCloud link;

– Website: upload the URL; and/or

– TV: upload the YouTube link.

TV material must first be uploaded to YouTube (www.YouTube.com) and radio material to SoundCloud (SoundCloud.com). Once one has obtained the link, one must enter it in this online entry form when inputting one’s story details.

The online entry form is available here.

The deadline for entries is 15th September 2019. The finalists will be announced on 1st October 2019 while the winner will be announced on Wednesday, 30 October 2019.

Entries still open for Mobile Journalism Awards

Anyone looking to enter awards that celebrate their work for mobile, look no further than the Mobile Journalism Awards, which honour the best mobile journalism reporting each year.

The #MojoAwards are organised by a partnership of journalism schools and non-profits to recognise excellence in non-fiction visual storytelling.

View the criteria and how to enter, here.

Winners of the WAN-IFRA North American Digital Media 2019 announced

The winners have been announced for WAN-IFRA’s Digital Media Awards, a showcase for the best-practice innovation in digital publishing worldwide.

The winners of the North American regional Digital Media Awards 2019 are:

Best Use of Online Video (including VR)

The Future of Gaming (in collaboration with Retro Report), Quartz

Special mention to Explainer Videos, Le Devoir, Canada

Best Digital Marketing Campaign for News Brands

The Truth Is Worth It, The New York Times

Special mention to Democracy Dies in Darkness, The Washington Post, USA

Best Digital News Start-Up

Chorus, Vox Media

Special mention to STAT News – Digital Startup, STAT, USA

Best Data Visualization

The four days in 1968 that reshaped D.C., The Washington Post

Special mention to Self-driving cars: Who to save, who to sacrifice?, Radio-Canada, Canada

Best Paid Content Strategy

From IBM to Health Tech: Our journey to creating a new cross-channel vertical, STAT

Special mention to The Truth Is Worth It, The New York Times, USA

Best Digital Project to Engage Young and/or Millennial Audiences

Playing Games With Politicians, The Washington Post

Special mention to Made in PGH, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, USA

Best News Website or Mobile Service

washingtonpost.com, The Washington Post

Special mention to PGNewsSlide, Block Communications, Inc.

Winners of the North American Digital Media Awards will immediately qualify to compete for WAN-IFRA’s 2020 World Digital Media Awards against the best digital projects of Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

