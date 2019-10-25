Maximise your content strategy with Everlytic’s educational series













[PRESS OFFICE] Everlytic, a software company specialising in digital messaging and marketing automation, has released an educational white paper series that guides you through the process of researching, creating, launching, and running an effective content marketing strategy for your business.

Why content strategy?

Content marketing can be one of the most effective tools for attracting and retaining an engaged audience. But many marketers get it wrong by creating content just for the sake of it. The result is short-term interest in your brand and impact that quickly fizzles out until the next piece – an exhausting and unsustainable strategy.

But the most effective content marketing strategies often include tools like audience analysis, client personas, customer journeys, integrated channels, smart workflows, and detailed analytics. Where do you even begin?

Educational email series

Everlytic’s six-week educational series guides marketers through the content marketing lifecycle step-by-step; breaking what would have been complex learning into a well-paced, easy-to-consume journey.

Karyn Strybos, Marketing Manager at Everlytic, explains “We realised that many marketers don’t always understand how to plan effective content marketing strategies, or have the tools to make the execution easier. This series is an amazing opportunity for us to help guide them through this process”

Sign up for the series and you’ll learn:

Week 1: The content strategy lifecycle

What content marketing is, what it isn’t, and the 7-step Content Marketing Lifecycle that you should follow for every campaign.

Week 2: Pre-plan your content marketing strategy

How to define what you want out of your content strategy, find its purpose, research your target audience, and create client personas for better targeting.

Week 3: Assemble your content marketing strategy

How to use the RACE Planning Framework and the theory of Google’s Micro-Moments to create mobile-first customer journeys that tie into the sales funnel.

Week 4: Compile your content & mobilise your channels

How the different sharing channels can work together in an integrated campaign and how to approach your content formats to stand out from your competitors.

Week 5: Launch & analyse your content plan

How to structure your content workflow, assign roles and responsibilities, and analyse campaign performance using consumption, retention, lead, and sales metrics.

Week 6: Bookmark the master white paper

In this final mailer, you’ll get all five parts compiled into one master white paper that you can download or bookmark in your browser for future reference.

Don’t want to sign up for the full six-week series? That’s okay. Each mini white paper will also be available for download from the Everlytic website as it becomes available.

Content marketing isn’t just a box to tick – it’s the legacy and psychology of your brand. Maximise your content strategy to make it work for your business. Sign up here.

About Everlytic

Everlytic is a digital messaging platform that helps your business communicate personally, reliably, and automatically over email, SMS, and voice broadcasting. At scale. Our bulk messaging software enables you to send the right messages to the right people at the right time; building richer relationships at every step of the subscriber journey.

Everlytic is a Vox Telecom company.

