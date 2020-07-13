The media world, brands, are changing – for good













“Change is the only constant in life.”

These words were first spoken by Heraclitus of Ephesus. He was an ancient Greek philosopher with a relatively morbid outlook on life.

I am a born optimist, so I never took this statement or any of the endless paraphrases and restatements to be anything other than positive. To me, change is a good thing. It symbolises evolution and is indicative of the fact that humans are fallible, we know it, and we’re capable of striving to improve.

There is a LOT of change going on right now in the media world, so that must mean there are a lot of good things happening, even in the face of Covid-19.

The media is finally becoming a force for change rather than the voice of the bully pulpit it had become in recent years. The media had become polarising, only catering to the voices of the far right and far left, but in recent weeks I have sensed a change that demonstrates a dissatisfaction with that tone and tenor.

The media is supposed to be a conduit for information, and is now working to convince people to be responsible and wear masks in public to stem the spread of Covid-19.

This is a unique moment in time because brands are becoming more than a voice for profit. They are becoming a megaphone for their customers. More importantly, people are listening.

The Washington Redskins are looking to change their name. The Cleveland Indians are expressing an interest in doing the same. Statues are falling, and people are asking questions, forcing themselves to have difficult conversations. Advertisers are boycotting platforms that refuse to take on responsibility for the content and conversations held within them.

Large brands are forcing change by amplifying the voices of their customers.

This is a unique moment in time because brands are becoming more than a voice for profit. They are becoming a megaphone for their customers. More importantly, people are listening.

In the ’60s, the voices that carried were those of specific leaders. In today’s world we are experiencing a lack of leadership, and brands are being tasked to step up and help amplify the voices that do exist.

I’ve listened to artists play music online and try to rally the spirits of the people sheltering in place. I’ve watched members of the sports community try to come up with a plan to engage the world during the pandemic and provide a welcome distraction.

The last 10 years have witnessed the rise of the ‘purpose-driven’ brand, and now that purpose is tangible. Will that purpose be realised in the next year or two?

It does feel as though brands are having their moment. The pressure being exhibited on the Washington Redskins is palpable and does seem to be driving towards a true outcome of change. Team owner Daniel Snyder may have once said, “NEVER — you can use caps,” but it would appear NEVER happens in 2020. If anything, this is most certainly the year when anything “that will NEVER happen” does happen.

Can you only imagine what an ancient Greek philosopher would have to say about the world we are seeing unfurl before our very eyes today? That quote resonates even more today than when it was last paraphrased by a well-intentioned public figure.

This story was first published by MediaPost.com and is republished here with the permission of the author.

Cory Treffiletti is chief marketing officer at Voicera. He has been a thought leader, executive and business driver in the digital media landscape since 1994. In addition to authoring a weekly column on digital media, advertising and marketing since 2000 for MediaPost‘s Online Spin, Treffiletti has been a successful executive, media expert and/or founding team member for a number of companies and published a book, Internet Ad Pioneers, in 2012.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.