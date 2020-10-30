Why social media marketing guarantees business success













[PRESS OFFICE] Around 3.5 billion people use social media on a daily basis. This equates to a staggering 45% of the global population; 73% of marketers believe that social media has been influential in promoting their brand as well as increasing sales. And 54% of customers are using social media to research products before they buy anything.

These are just three of the statistics that show what an impact social media is having on the world and what a significant communications vehicle it is.

With people spending, on average, three hours per day on social media, you are guaranteed to find at least part of your audience on social media at any time of the day. And with most of them researching products, you need to make sure that your products are on social media for them to find.

You need to have a plan

Merely opening an account and then posting a few things here and there isn’t enough. “In fact,” says Lisa Schneider: managing director of the Digital School of Marketing, “you’ll do more harm than good with this way of doing things.”

If you’re inconsistent on social media and don’t properly portray your brand’s voice, you won’t attract your ideal customer. Remember that the person browsing their social media feeds clicks through to your post and your website because they are interested in what you have to say and who you are. “So, if what you post on social media doesn’t line up with your website, you’ll alienate these visitors,” continues Schneider.

So before you embark on your social media journey, put together a strategy. This doesn’t have to be a 100-page document (actually, it shouldn’t because people won’t read it) but it needs to outline your way forward.

Choose the right social media platform

A lot of marketers and business owners give up on social media because they think that it isn’t working. However, nine times out of 10, the reason why it doesn’t work is that the incorrect social media platform has been chosen for the company. For example, if you’re a B2B brand, you should be concentrating your efforts on LinkedIn. However, B2C brands should look at making a considerable investment in Facebook and Instagram.

As a business, you can’t afford not to be on social media – this is where your customers are. However, if you want to see tangible social media results, you need to have a solid strategy in place and create engaging content.

