Growing through the new norm













[PARTNER CONTENT] The pandemic may have shaken the advertising industry, but opportunities remain for companies willing to adapt.

Businesses in the out of home (OOH) advertising space have experienced many changes over these past few months given budget cuts and staff retrenchments caused by Covid-19.

Like all small businesses and the rest of the ad industry, Kena Outdoor has had to contend with the changes brought about by the pandemic coupled with a fast-tracked move towards digital and technology-based advertising solutions, adjusting to the growing need to connect via digital conferencing, Zoom meetings and Teams apps.

Our digital marketing-forward way of communicating with clients has created the opportunity to sell remotely to them. Supporting digital communication tools enable us to get the clients’ work out there onto our digital flighting swiftly from our in-house base, to mitigate their risk in case of second wave of infections.

Digital is going bigger and better, so despite Covid-19, Kena Outdoor is utilising these tools to collaborate, expand our business, and empower staff and management to work together from home, grow as a team and get work done more quickly.

Despite retrenchments and loss of clients, Kena Outdoor advertising remains in an extremely fortunate position. Our sales have been affected severely by Covid-19, yet we have managed to shift our focus from traditional selling structure plans to our new marketing strategy approach, which aligns with all our clients’ advertising needs.

New trends have also emerged with regards to how clients take out advertising from our company. Due to continuing budget cuts caused by the pandemic, clients have had to adjust from their normal plan of six months’ billboard advertising to quarterly (three-month contracts).

Kena Outdoor continues to provide excellent billboard service delivery

to our existing clients within our new marketing and strategy approach. We have adapted and capitalised on wi-fi platforms, which have expanded brands’ access to consumers’ personal information. We carefully abide by the Protection of Personal Information Act, using these assets with a view to future benefits for clients who are adjusting to the new digital norm.

We managed to maintain our competitive edge with OOH advertising, through government’s ‘Stay at home’ campaign. Moving through the difficult times and managing to secure good clients within our nine provincial billboard advertising spaces, we’ve grown from strength to strength.

As the great Jef I Richards once said, “Creative without strategy is called art. Creative with strategy is called advertising”.

This is sponsored content.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.