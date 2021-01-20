Partnership between Anzu.io and Digiseg brings cookie-less consumer data to in-game advertising













Anzu.io has announced a new partnership with Digiseg, which will bring precise, cookie-free data to in-game advertisers, enhancing the value of their digital campaigns by allowing them to target and retarget the right gaming audiences.

The digital marketing space is facing some significant challenges. Ad-blocking is on the rise and third-party cookies are about to become obsolete, making it infinitely harder for advertisers to find and reach the right audiences.

Copenhagen-based Digiseg is one of the only targeting solutions already prepared for the cookie-less era, gathering information at scale, free of personal data, without tracking people, and outside the scope of GDPR. It’s a forward-looking solution that helps eliminate a major advertising industry pain point.

Anzu is the world’s most advanced in-game advertising platform and the first-ever programmatic platform of its kind that supports all gaming platforms – mobile, PC, and console. The company’s recent partnership with advertising giant WPP introduces accepted advertising standards, such as ad viewability, brand lift measurement, fraud detection, and user privacy protection, to the gaming space.

“As a global data provider excelling in the cookie-free space, our technology will have a unique possibility to provide agencies and advertisers with precise audience data within Anzu’s gaming platform,” Bent Rønde Jacobsen, COO of Digiseg, explained. “Digiseg provides audiences across many verticals and will deliver the same high targeting power that today enables clients to reach strong campaign KPIs in various DSPs. We are sure this partnership will create a great benefit for Anzu and their clients and we look forward to serving them.”

Read more: Press START to engage consumers

The collaboration between Anzu and Digiseg will give advertisers an edge, allowing them to continue to target their gaming audience and meet their business goals. Given the considerable potential of the gaming market, brand advertisers are increasingly including in-game advertising as part of their multifaceted strategies, making precise audience targeting essential. Digiseg is able to segment in-game traffic with the same taxonomy and targeting power as standard sources, identifying real consumer needs based on household characteristics.

Itamar Benedy, CEO and co-founder of Anzu, said the worldwide gaming audience was “vast, hard to reach with traditional advertising media channels, and resentful of ads that interrupt their gameplay. Advertisers who want to target gamers need to be able to understand this audience with great precision in order to make informed decisions. The addition of Digiseg’s forward-looking audience targeting technology to Anzu’s best-in-class platform allows us to continue to set standards and give the industry what it needs”.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.