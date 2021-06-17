Shaneel Singh promoted to chief product and growth officer at MediaCom













MediaCom South Africa has made several strategic staff moves. Firstly, Shaneel Singh, formally the managing partner at MediaCom SA, has been promoted to Chief Product & Growth Officer. Then Tehmeena Sather has been appointed as head of data and systems intelligence integrator while Emma Noble takes on the role of commercial director to spearhead the recent evolution in agency commercial discussions.

Singh is now responsible for leading the business and global restructure regarding the agency’s suite of services, in line with MediaCom’s global vision of becoming a consumer-centric agency.

Tehmeena Sather

This is in line with the global repositioning of becoming the number one consumer experience agency in South Africa. Furthermore, his role will focus on growth in the agency involving new business and planning and implementing MediaCom’s five-year vision.

Of the appointment, Ashish Williams, CEO of MediaCom SA, says: “We were excited to have Shaneel as part of the team as a managing partner. With this well-deserved promotion, we look even more forward to what the future holds considering the immense growth and progress experienced by MediaCom SA since his initial appointment last year.”

Sather’s role is to deliver end-to-end data solutions to help new and existing clients grow. Her appointment further entrenches MediaCom’s marketing solutions and outcomes, which is rooted in data-led principles.

Emma Noble

Meanwhile, Noble is charged with redefining the agency’s commercial evolution, which MediaCom says are “more forward looking and give the benefit to clients and agencies with innovative and progressive structuring and benefits. In an age of change, having commercial models that are agile and make sense for both clients and agencies are paramount to driving partnership success”.

The appointments are designed in order for MediaCom to identify and maximise new areas of growth for brands to increase return on marketing investment, which is in line with MediaCom’s global product roll-out and ‘Seeing the Bigger Picture’ positioning.

Singh’s appointment also parallels MediaCom’s evolution towards becoming a digital, data-centric agency offering unparalleled solutions to drive business growth for existing and future clients.

“I’m humbled to be trusted within this position as chief product and growth Officer,” Singh says. “During my time at MediaCom, I have seen the brilliant work that the team creates and the amazing results we consistently deliver. I have ambitious plans for 2021, and a key element of that will be to continue on the growth trajectory we have achieved over the past year.”

