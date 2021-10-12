Ding, Ding: The future of audio logos for brands sounds promising













Commercial Manager of Jacaranda FM, Jane Ruinard, shares her thoughts on why audio logos have become an important part of the branding experience and unpacks why it’s a worthwhile investment for brands.

The past 18 months have seen the rapid rise of the digital customer, and with it came the renewed importance of audio logos or sonic triggers.

Audio logos or sonic triggers are a masterful branding tool that can help create brand recall within three to five seconds. As all businesses jostle for consumer attention and consideration, brand recall can assist greatly in nudging purchase decisions. A few seconds of sound can have a psychological effect on how we think about brands and whether we choose them over others.

With the amount of screen fatigue everyone has been experienced globally due to the pandemic, it has become business-critical to create brand recall within a limited amount of time and audio logos do just that. The attention span of consumers has reduced significantly, with a 2019 study conducted in Denmark suggesting that the collective global attention span is shrinking. Consumers are more discerning than ever with what they choose to engage with.

Some brands have been wildly successful in this area, from Netflix and Apple to BMW and McDonald’s. They all have audio logos we immediately recognise. A great example is Mastercard – the brand has created an internationally recognised audio logo as well as an acceptance tone when you transact with a Mastercard. It’s rather incredible to think that a few seconds of sound is so powerful that a consumer can immediately identify a brand before any verbal messaging has even been conveyed.

Netflix’s ‘tudum’ sound

Smart speakers are also becoming increasingly popular, and we have seen big companies like Amazon urging their customers to use them when making voice purchases. Innovations like voice activation and audio are increasingly important in the broadcasting marketing and advertising environment. Consumers have less time and are looking for convenience – which voice activation and audio provide. Broadcasters have developed extensive ecosystems to reach audiences on multiple platforms and audio remains the core focus.

The ability to use these multiple platforms to reach audiences is highly effective and a smart way to use audio logos and sonic triggers. Creating brand recall in an ever-changing, fast-moving environment is key for any brand. The old adage used to be ‘out of sight, out of mind’ and this general truth extends to all senses, including sound! Your brand’s audio logo should be considered a worthwhile investment and an integral part of any advertising and marketing strategy.

Of course, creating a memorable audio logo that resonates with your audience is crucial. Brands need to consider their own corporate identity and create a logo that lives comfortably alongside it, without over-complicating it. It must be short and catchy.

It’s important to note that the audio logo cannot stand alone from the get-go. You need to build resonance with the audio logo through pairing the sound with a visual brand identity…allowing consumers to build recall and familiarity. Once that’s done, your audio logo can stand alone.

Audio logos can be utilised effectively across not only the radio ecosystem, but many other audio platforms such as podcasts, television ads, social media content, and at virtual and in-person events.

While radio remains the home of audio, I think that many brands are going to incorporate audio logos into their communication with consumers.

Jane Ruinard has extensive experience within the advertising and media sector and management. She has worked in radio, digital, social media, out-of-home and print magazines for the past 19 years. Jane is currently the Commercial Manager at Jacaranda FM. She has previously worked with Media24, Associated Media, Mediamark and Primedia.

