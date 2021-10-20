You are what you consume: seven profiles of the current consumer













Everyone has to shop. Some more, some less. There are those who go in search of the best deals, and those who don’t have to think too much about their budget. There are those who only buy branded products and love big labels, those who only want eco-friendly products and care about sustainability, and those who only look at the final price without asking too many questions.

There are those who like to keep it local and those who love shopping centres and the high street giants. There are those who pay attention to packaging and fight to be plastic-free, those who only buy online, and those who religiously follow the recommendations of their favourite influencers.

What are the main types of consumers? Tiendeo, a company offering drive-to-store services for the retail sector and an expert in digital catalogues, has analysed the habits and behaviours of consumers in order to identify seven typical profiles, related to the way they shop, the type of products they consume, their brand preferences, and the purchasing channels they favour.

The 7 consumer profiles

The practical shopper

For practical consumers, shopping is a simple act intended to satisfy a need, nothing more. They go to stores as little as possible and consume only to satisfy their basic needs. They recognise the dynamics of offers and are not easily fooled by sales techniques. They are practical people, they do not like complications or unnecessary fuss. For them, everything can have a second life, but also a third, fourth and fifth.

Preferred location: Discount stores and thrift stores.

The omnichannel shopper

For this type of consumer, leaflets and brochures are indispensable. They deftly move between printed promotions and digital in search of the best deal. No discounts will be missed, nor vouchers left to expire. They are an active consumer, always looking for bargains for themselves and loved ones. They enjoy the challenge of getting the best price, and they put all their resources, time and dedication into that goal.

They are usually determined and methodical people who like to be current and keep up with the latest news.

Favourite stores: hypermarkets, supermarkets and outlets.

The virtual shopper

They never leave the house because they have everything under control from their smartphone. Shopping, food, dinner, clothes, anniversary gifts … Technology is king for the virtual shopper and they move with the greatest of ease through the online world. They have gleefully removed everything that isn’t digital. They are curious people, always up to date and constantly looking to the future.

Preferred location: online.

The fashion victim

It doesn’t matter if they really need it, they don’t even have to really like something to make the purchase. The most important thing about any product, place, or service is that it is Instagrammable and as trendy as possible. They are usually people with an easily influenced personality. Image-conscious and with a need to impress, their happiness is directly proportional to the number of likes they gain on social media.

Preferred location: wherever is fashionable at that moment.

The carbon neutral shopper

They are committed to buying only products with low environmental impact, with a certified supply chain and sustainable packaging. In other words, products that respect the environment. These are consumers with a strong ecological conscience who are concerned about the consequences of products for their health. They tend to be knowledgeable, vegetarian or vegan, love animals, and care about the future of our planet.

Preferred location: organic stores, direct from producer to consumer, sustainable or second-hand clothing stores.

The compulsive shopper

The motto is spend, spend, spend. The compulsive consumer makes a career of buying. They cannot resist the irrepressible urge to buy and are unable to set limits. They are consumers who suffer from compulsive purchasing and who buy to feel good in the moment, and then usually regret what they have bought. They tend to hide their purchases from people close to them, and sometimes even from themselves.

Favourite location: any place where money can be spent.

The old-school shopper

The old-school shopper knows what they like, and they like local businesses and everything they represent: direct contact between customer and merchant, routine, advice on products, the chance to try or test out items. This customer has their loaf of bread reserved at the bakery, visits their local fishmonger every Tuesday, and is the type of person who only has to ask for “the usual” at the pub and get served exactly what they want. This consumer has never made a purchase online and, unless it is essential, they prefer to continue shopping in local stores.

For the old-schooler, the moment of purchase is an opportunity for dialogue and comparison, exchange and knowledge. They do not like new technologies and are deeply concerned about the negative repercussions they may have in the future.

Favourite locations: local shops and independent retailers.

Tiendeo.co.za is the leading platform enabling brands to communicate their offers and promotions to millions of consumers in the digital world. More than 200 retailers use Tiendeo’s technology to increase traffic to their stores and reach the platform’s audience of more than 75 million unique monthly users.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.