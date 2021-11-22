New appointments at Primedia Outdoor demonstrates marketing services department is at its best













[PRESS OFFICE] Primedia Outdoor has announced two senior promotions in the marketing services department. Marketing experts Tholakela Malaza and Alice Wagenaar have been promoted to senior marketing services strategists who will support the Primedia Outdoor sales teams in the South African market and Rest of Africa (ROA) territories, by delivering meaningful insights and strategic media solutions fuelled by the most sophisticated data and analytics.

These appointments serve to strongly reaffirm the company’s position within the industry as experts in its field, with the marketing services department playing a pivotal role in the overall success of the business by offering unparalleled support to the sales teams and advertisers across the various divisions.

Tholakele Malaza – Senior marketing services strategist for SA and ROA

Tholakele joined Primedia Outdoor as a marketing services strategist in 2016 and has added tremendous value to the team and the company, having worked on the South African and ROA market. Tholakele comes with a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in the field of consumer research, having worked at both Kaya FM and Media 24 as a research specialist. She currently holds a BA in Media Studies and Politics from WITS University as well as a BA Honours in Brand Management and Strategy from Vega. She also served on the BRC tender committee for the development of the RAM radio currency and the Establishment survey. Tholakele is passionate about working on research projects to gain better knowledge of consumers and audiences on the African continent

Alice Wagenaar – Senior marketing services strategist for South Africa

Alice joined Primedia Outdoor as a marketing services strategist in 2018 and has since added great value in contributing to the overall advancement of the company, as well as supporting and facilitating product growth. Alice is a highly-driven marketing professional with more than nine years of experience within the Out-of-Home media sector. Alice holds a Diploma in Marketing and a BBA in Marketing Management from the IMM Graduate School of Marketing, and is passionate about media strategy and assisting advertisers with integrated media solutions to connect with consumers along the consumer journey.

“With absolute confidence it gives me great pleasure to announce the promotions of Tholakele and Alice into senior roles of the department of marketing services,” said Jorja Wilkins, executive of marketing and marketing services. “This department continues to deliver exceptional standards of analysis and strategy, I look forward to the future successes that will be driven from this department.”

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within Sub Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.