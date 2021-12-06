As OOH audiences come back in full force Primedia Outdoor expands its Urban Digital Network













[PRESS OFFICE] With evidence of the resurgence of the out of home (OOH) audiences across major arterials in South Africa, Primedia Outdoor welcomes the launch of their new urban digital out of home (DOOH) billboard UDN020, located on the corner of William Nicol Drive and Republic Road, Sandton, Johannesburg.

This 4m x 8m LED is the newest addition to Primedia Outdoor’s strategically developed Urban Digital Network (UDN) that covers major suburban arterials in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Ekurhuleni, Eastern Cape and Cape Town.

The 13 digital billboards are optimally placed to reach audiences on their daily journeys to places of work; school and other key points of interest like shopping centres. UDN020 adds a significant audience to the already highly valued urban digital network, which now delivers a unique potential reach of 1.5 million people, and over 28 million impressions over a four-week period (ROAD 17/18/19).

With the DOOH landscape becoming highly competitive, Primedia Outdoor ensures optimal value creation for its advertisers by developing digital billboards in locations that increase the significance of a brand to an audience that is highly receptive to DOOH.

“We are thrilled with this approval so as to flawlessly advance our large format urban digital network holding with the new UDN020 digital billboard,” said Derick Mzoneli, the recently appointed executive: rights and development for outdoor at Primedia Outdoor.

The urban digital network is one of the smartest holdings in the Primedia Outdoor stable, with the integration of the Prime(i) technology that utilises advanced technologies for anonymous vehicle recognition. UDN020 is fully Prime(i) capable, thus increasing the potential for highly targeted advertising campaigns.

“With Primedia Outdoor’s commitment to delivering targeted, intelligent and streamlined media solutions along the consumer journey – we continue to develop and excel with our dynamic and omnichannel capabilities in the form of automation and programmatic executions,” said Jorja Wilkins, executive: marketing and marketing services at Primedia Outdoor.

“The OOH audiences are positioned perfectly for contextually relevant advertising and our DOOH billboards are the ideal medium to engage with consumers at the right time and place,” she added.

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within Sub Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.

