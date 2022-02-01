Why #adland needs Twitter













Ahhh, Twitter. I’ll admit upfront that over the last decade I’ve had a love/hate relationship with the platform, going through patches of active #engagement followed by months without even opening the app.

Over the last few weeks, however, I’ve (again) developed a fondness for Twitter, this time around being more intentional about how I use the platform (both personally and professionally).

To the latter point, it’s allowed me to get ‘closer’ to the industry, not only through staying on the pulse of what’s trending in culture and marketing, but actively following the people whose content I find genuinely valuable.

Given the vast multitude of conversations across the creative industry the ability to tap into thought leaders’ (read: cool people from all over the world) more informal thoughts around a subject in 280 characters or less is pretty incredible.

While other more image and video driven platforms have become the de facto for content, Twitter still retains the throne for conversation. In many ways it’s where culture happens as it’s happening…and there’s a beauty to that.

For anyone in advertising, Twitter can be an incredible resource, offering marketers a wide spectrum of value. Here’s why:

Culture

Twitter is fantastic for consuming culture across a wide spectrum, from bite-sized tweets and trending topics to viewing and participating in longer, more nuanced conversations.

In the specific case of South Africa, the platform continues to remain popular with both young and older users because of the self-expressive (and often very, very funny) nature of the content. While there are a number of different ways to interrogate a subject, Twitter allows the opportunity to understand what people actually think.

Connection

Through my reinvigorated interest in the platform, it has become my more informal version of LinkedIn. It’s allowed me to find and engage a host of unique people and conversations in the marketing landscape, offering up both opportunities and insights that can’t be found elsewhere.

And don’t get me wrong, LinkedIn is fantastic for a multitude of things. But Twitter feels much more relaxed when it comes to meeting and engaging with new people (and potentially new clients or employers.) Think of it like meeting someone in a really cool bar instead of meeting them at a conference. You get my drift.

Community

Just as Twitter allows for great connection, it too has allowed marketers from all over the world to tap into a digital community.

It’s become a learning resource with insightful content. A platform to start and advance important conversations in our industry. A space to share our trials and tribulations.

And at times when advertising can make some of us feel incredibly down, we’re reminded that we’re not alone.

Jordan Major is a senior strategist and writer who believes in the power of collaborating with culture to connect brands to their customers. In his role at RAPT Creative he works alongside the creative studio to ensure all work is informed by insights and data to ensure that the work is executed holistically in unique territories and across the relevant channels. His Twitter handle is //twitter.com/JordanMajor.

