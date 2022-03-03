Getting more women around the OOH table













Let me say from the start that I do not think that there was ever any real intent by the out of home (OOH) industry to exclude women; I believe the current status quo to be more a by-product of how the industry has developed over time.

The OOH cowboy is a legend – or, perhaps more accurately, a caricature in the industry. The outdoor sales guys have always had a reputation for being ballsy if somewhat rough around the edges, sealing deals with nothing more than a handshake while sporting the kind of commanding presence that only a 3×12m billboard can earn you.

While this caricature is thankfully becoming a thing of the past, we still hear: “Oh such-and-such company is very much a boys club.” This paradigm shouldn’t still exist in 2021.

The problem with women being the last to join the table is they have to ‘squeeze in’ to the table they are joining, adapting to the environment they find themselves in by becoming one of the boys. I have worked with incredible men in my life, however, and I believe we can all make room at the table to change the narrative.

Change is here

Lizelle Mc Connell

As the old song goes, “The times they are a-changin’”. The industry is not the same as it was two or three decades ago, when the so-called cowboys ran the show. I think there has been a concerted effort to be more inclusive, both because transformation has been mandated but also because it is wanted and needed.

Really, there couldn’t be better timing. Not only have the medium and technology evolved, but the landscape is changing along with it too. The realm of media buying has progressed and today is far more layered. We are no longer simply selling billboards; recent advancements have led to an increasing emphasis and focus on data-driven intelligence and insight, which help us to deliver impactful and, most importantly, measurable campaigns.

There is very much an art and a science to this, and it requires knowledge of your audience and medium, skill and experience, and the ability to interpret and leverage data. The result is that we’re seeing more thinkers enter the field.

Changing the narrative

As women, we are still too uncomfortable with one another’s success. I believe that this is a lingering side effect of our patriarchal society. It causes some of us to resent success when we see it in others, downplay it, or worse, try to undermine or destroy it. This is doing no one any favours, and we need to shift our mindset from that of the individual to that of the pack. When one of us does well, it opens doors for others to follow in their footsteps.

There also exists a popular narrative that women are ‘too emotional’ for certain industries or roles – and this is really frustrating. As women we have a great deal we can bring to the table. It has been drilled into us for so long that you cannot have emotion in business, that the only way you can have a successful career is if you ‘act like a man’. This, might I add, is equally damaging to men: promoting a culture of toxic masculinity where having feelings is seen as weak.

The problem with this narrative is that it strips us of what gives us capability and power, and robs us of our ability to lead with strength and empathy. Women’s innate emotional intelligence and our ability to read a room, our desire to nurture and elevate those around us, our attention to detail, our compassion, and our ability to build deep and sustainable relationships – these are all attributes that make us very powerful leaders.

Real inclusivity

I believe we as an industry have a responsibility to be more inclusive. This doesn’t just mean saying, “Hey, we’re open to hiring women for senior roles.” It also means acknowledging the different roles of women, and giving them the support they need to flourish in these.

We need to provide more flexibility for women, so that they don’t have to choose between a career or a home life. We need to reassess the maternity benefits we offer, so women have the same opportunities as men, and do not suffer a career setback when choosing to start a family.

We as an industry need employers to come on board and find creative solutions to help women move forward in their careers while still thriving in their roles as mothers – should they choose. We need to trust and empower them to deliver.

I believe men – and yes, other women, especially those in senior positions – need to provide more guidance and mentorship to those entering the industry. I have been fortunate to have an incredible network of women that has been critical to my growth, and I would advise all women to spend more time cultivating such a network. It is invaluable.

While I have spoken to women in OOH specifically in this piece, it is important to remember that diversity needs to be championed across all facets, including race, age and sexual orientation. Ultimately, we need to be aiming to bring more voices to the table. Because with greater diversity comes a richness of perspectives that will only make for a stronger, more resilient and more beautiful industry.

Lizelle McConnell is sales director at Tractor Outdoor. She prides herself on initiating new concepts that produce results and, in turn, she finds great joy and excitement in what she does. Being a strategic, forward-thinking individual means that she has zest for life with a strong desire for new challenges.

