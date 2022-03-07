Mediology South Africa names Michael Pearce and Carl Ungerer as joint managing partners













[PRESS OFFICE] Mediology South Africa has appointed Michael Pearce and Carl Ungerer as joint managing partners.

Both Pearce and Ungerer joined Mediology after graduating from university and have grown and flourished in their respective roles. They have been with Mediology for over ten years, having proven themselves time and again, garnering the respect of their colleagues and clients alike.

While a fully rounded media executive, Ungerer’s passion lies in digital channels, positioning himself as one of the most formidable digital media experts in South Africa. His consumer-centric media solutions have consistently delivered results. “We live in a trust economy, where the only way forward is creating sustainable marketing solutions for brands & customers,” says Ungerer. “The time we invest in understanding our clients & markets should also be used to shape, grow and mould our teams, as true success is only achieved through the fulfilment of others.”

Pearce, who has played a vital role in recognising and training talent, places a significant emphasis on people leadership. “In a time of rapid change, one of our only constants is the people we surround ourselves with. We must make sure they have the resources and the opportunities to enable them to think differently to us so that growth is the only option.”

The media industry is notoriously known for a high staff turnover making both Michael and Carl’s decade-long tenure with Mediology even more impressive. “We are delighted with this new joint appointment,” says Ana Carrapichano, CEO and founder of Mediology. “Growing and rewarding our people has always been key to the growth of Mediology. We recognise and celebrate the role leaders like Michael and Carl play in our future development and look forward to their continued contribution.”

Ungerer and Pearce’s appointments as managing partners strengthen an already impressive creatively focused leadership team with Boniswa Pezisa (executive director), Marc Taback (group managing director), Gus Truter (managing director digital), and Ana Carrapichano (CEO & founder). Having recently won the AdFocus 2021 Media Agency of the Year award, the agency is focused on attracting new business and enhancing the quality of its delivery, specifically in creative media thinking and insights.

About Mediology

Mediology is a creative, data-driven media and digital marketing agency. We lead by revolutionising approaches and breaking down silos, integrating traditional and digital solutions that translate into real business value. Winners of the 2021Adfocus Media Agency of the Year and named Most Admired Media Agency in South Africa 2021 by Marklives.com. Founded in 2006, we are now South Africa’s largest independent media agency with a Level 2 BBBEE score. Operating in South Africa and across the African continent, we belong to the networkone group of companies giving us the benefit of a global affiliation while maintaining our independence.

