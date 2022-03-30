Women in The Media: Being female is powerful













I pondered the advice I could give to young women entering the workplace and those feeling the corporate frustration of stagnation in a patriarchal society, writes Haseena Cassim.

Looking back on my own journey, I’ve unpacked the key moments that cemented my path to where I am today.

I matriculated with ambitions of being a graduate, but not a cent to my name. A few years later I was an LLB graduate working as an article clerk with the title of PA. Throughout this 10-year period, through a tonne of naysayers and those who said I would amount to nothing or that I was insane to be making tea after spending years of sacrifice to become a lawyer, I learned some lessons.

Define what success means to you.

Understand that where you are right now is exactly where you are meant to be.

There is knowledge in doing whatever you’re doing right now. Do it with passion and zest. You are learning skills every day without realising it.

Life is meant to be enjoyed, so find the silver linings around the darkest of clouds. Laugh, dance and enjoy the beauty around you.

Trust your gut instinct.

Nothing comes without effort.

We are all equals; titles and status do not define your worth. Your character and ability to rise define your worth.

Consider all opportunities and take the ones that feel right.

Aspire to be fearless.

Being female is powerful.

Rise, young queens.

~ Haseena Cassim is managing director at YFM.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.