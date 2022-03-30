Women in The Media: Being female is powerful

I pondered the advice I could give to young women entering the workplace and those feeling the corporate frustration of stagnation in a patriarchal society, writes Haseena Cassim.
Looking back on my own journey, I’ve unpacked the key moments that cemented my path to where I am today.
I matriculated with ambitions of being a graduate, but not a cent to my name. A few years later I was an LLB graduate working as an article clerk with the title of PA. Throughout this 10-year period, through a tonne of naysayers and those who said I would amount to nothing or that I was insane to be making tea after spending years of sacrifice to become a lawyer, I learned some lessons.
- Define what success means to you.
- Understand that where you are right now is exactly where you are meant to be.
- There is knowledge in doing whatever you’re doing right now. Do it with passion and zest. You are learning skills every day without realising it.
- Life is meant to be enjoyed, so find the silver linings around the darkest of clouds. Laugh, dance and enjoy the beauty around you.
- Trust your gut instinct.
- Nothing comes without effort.
- We are all equals; titles and status do not define your worth. Your character and ability to rise define your worth.
- Consider all opportunities and take the ones that feel right.
- Aspire to be fearless.
- Being female is powerful.
Rise, young queens.
~ Haseena Cassim is managing director at YFM.
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.