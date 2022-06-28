Awards Wrap: Ogilvy flys the flag at Cannes, Sikuvile Journalism award winners announced, Urban Brew nominated ‘Best International Show’ at the 11th annual National Reality TV Awards 2022













Ogilvy South Africa the most awarded South African agency of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

Ogilvy South Africa brought home Gold, Silver, Bronze and seven Shortlist Lions at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. Making the company the most awarded South African agency of the festival.

Recognised as the most prestigious global creative awards show, the annual Cannes Lions attract in excess of 35 000 entries from more than 90 countries. Of those, less than 3% receive awards.

At this year’s event, Gold, Bronze and four Shortlists were awarded to Bride Armour. A campaign created by the Cape Town office for Carling Black Label, shining a much-needed spotlight on the serious issue of GBV in South Africa.

VP of Marketing for South African Breweries, Vaughan Croeser, comments: “We’re very grateful to be acknowledged for this important campaign and thank our partners at Ogilvy for their great work. I believe our brands have a responsibility to find creative solutions to the problems our country faces and this is one of those platforms that take us one step closer to a future with more cheers.”

Ogilvy South Africa also won Silver plus three Shortlists for the Spotify Sound Tour campaign. A digitally enabled activation created out of the Johannesburg office, that pushed the boundaries of how technology and digital craft can connect with today digitally enabled Consumer. A cross borders collaboration between Ogilvy South Africa and Ogilvy Japan, demonstrating Ogilvy’s ability to unlock the power of its global network through Borderless creativity.

“I am so proud of our teams and our brave clients for this magnificent endorsement of the work we entered this year. As a company we’re always striving to create work that cuts through the clutter and engages consumers in unusual, relevant, surprising and effective ways,” says Case, Ogilvy South Africa CEO & Creative Chairman. “Both of these campaigns do exactly that, using non traditional media, content and technology to connect and create talkability between todays consumers. This type of work takes a huge commitment from a large number of people to create and produce. Often using the full breadth of our disciplines throughout the business and beyond. So whilst these awards celebrate creativity, for us these awards celebrate hard work, collaboration and passion across the entire business.”

Ogilvy also picked up the much coveted Global Network of the year, underlining it’s proven ability and reputation for delivering effective creativity across it’s global footprint.

FCB Joburg bags a Cannes for Coca-Cola South Africa’s BeatCan campaign

FCB Joburg and Coca-Cola’s BeatCan campaign walked away with a Silver Cannes Lion at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in the Radio & Audio Category, under Food and Drink, as well two shortlists for use of music and audio led creativity.

The consumer-led engagement campaign sought to celebrate the youth by connecting them through music and to encourage them to continuously use their imaginations to create music that truly represents themselves, one Coke can at a time.

‘’We are humbled and honoured to be acknowledged at this year’s Cannes Festival. Especially for a campaign that celebrates the creative spirit of the South African youth, as music is a key anthem to their everyday life. We would like to thank our suppliers; Audio Militia, CAKE, Digital Union, Seth McKinnon, and our extraordinary client, Coca-Cola, for providing us with an opportunity to create award-winning work that moves the inner creative in us all,” said Jonathan Wolberg, Creative Director at FCB Joburg.

“We are proud that this campaign has been recognised on the global stage, it truly signifies that South Africa’s creative work is regarded as some of the best in the world,” said Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer at FCB & Hellocomputer Joburg.At FCB Joburg, we create timeless and timely creative, that is both memorable and reflects current trends and consumer culture, helping us solve business problems and meeting client objectives. Congratulations to all the teams involved.”

All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 winners

Tony Heard (centre), winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award

Hosted by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and sponsored by Standard Bank, the first live Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards since 2019, saw the Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh winning Story of the Year for Digital Vibes.

Myburgh also won the Investigative Journalism category for Digital Vibes in Daily Maverick. He was one of several journalists who won the Investigative Journalism category in 2018 for the collaborative body of work Gupta Leaks. He is also the author of the book: Gangster State (Penguin Random House).

The Upcoming/Rising Star of the Year was shared by Shonisani Tshikalange of the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE and Onke Ngcuka, Daily Maverick. Ngcuka was a finalist in the Lifestyle category.

The Allan Kirkland Soga: Lifetime Achiever Award honoured Anthony Heard.

All category winners received the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate and R15 000 prize money. All finalists also receive certificates.

The 2022 Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards winners:

Category 1: Hard News

NAME TITLE COMPANY

Winner: Team News 24 July Unrest Breaking News News24 Commendation: Mike Loewe 35 Fuel stations dump Shell Daily Dispatch

Category 3: Community Service Reporting

Winner: Nomvuyo Ntanjana Tatum De Pearce SABC 2 And SABC News Channel 404 Commendation: Khaya Koko Defenders of the last complex standing Mail And Guardian Commendation: Don Pinnock The evicted residents of District Six were robbed of the golden threads of Community Daily Maverick

Category 4: Investigative Journalism

Winner: Pieter-Louis Myburgh Digital Vibes Daily Maverick

Category 5: Columns /Editorial

Winner: Mia Malan The joke’s on us, South Africa Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism Commendation: Setumo Stone The EFF masterstroke City Press Commendation: Johanna Van Eeden Hoekom is ons so geskok? Beeld Commendation: Willemien Brümmer Dis hoekom ons moet leer om ook na Nzimande te luister Netwerk24

Category 6: Visual Journalism (Editorial Cartoons & Graphic Layout)

WINNER: Jaco Grobbelaar Arisa Janse Van Rensburg Een jaar sedert eerste Covid-19-geval in SA Netwerk24, Beeld & Die Burger

Category 7: Features

WINNER: Willemien Brümmer BODY OF WORK Pandemie van verdriet Netwerk24 Commendation: Don Pinnock BODY OF WORK Nature’s Defenders Daily Maverick

Category 9: News Photographs

WINNER: Phandulwazi Jikelo Refugees left stranded without ablution facilities Cape Times

Category 10: Feature Photographs

Winner: Lucas Ledwaba Women bear brunt of gold mining’s rotten legacy Mukurukuru Media

Category 11: Sports Photographs

Winner: Phandulwazi Jikelo Red Bull King of the Air African News Agency

Category 12: Lifestyle





Winner: Graham Wood Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market Financial Mail

There were no nominations for Category 2: Indigenous Language Reporting In Community Media and

Category 8: Popular Journalism.

Urban Brew Studios receives nomination for ‘Best International Show’ at the 11th annual National Reality TV Awards 2022

Top film and TV production is not just a Hollywood thing, it is also a proudly African thing, with an abundance of well-produced popular TV shows coming from our continent. One of these reality TV shows receiving international recognition is Young, Famous & African, produced by Urban Brew Studios (UBS). The show has been nominated for the 11th annual National Reality TV Awards 2022 taking place in London on 28 July 2022.

The series, Young, Famous & African is focused on building careers, looking for love, and rekindling old flames of famous media personalities from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania. The show premiered on Netflix in March 2022 and aired world-wide in 190 countries. The show was in the top ten Netflix Most Watched and in several territories ranked number one.

“To receive this nomination for the best international show at the National Reality TV Awards is a huge step forward to place us in the global stage,” says Calvin Sefala, Chief Executive Officer at UBS. “It is a very proud moment for us to represent the African film and TV production sector and is a reflection of the capability and creativity of the people in Africa working in film and TV. Our sector deserves the international recognition, and nominations and awards such as this will get us there.”

The National Reality TV Awards is one of the most prestigious awards that recognises the quality and popularity of reality TV shows globally. The NRTV Academy has re-defined how reality TV is perceived worldwide by introducing definitions of the different genres that make up this genre. The awards show acts as a vehicle to celebrate the achievements of the production staff and the shows, and talents that have made Reality TV the most watched genre by millions worldwide.

To vote for Young, Famous & African in the category of ‘Best International Show, you can do so here:

Toyota named in Top 10 of Africa’s most admired brands for second year

Toyota has been named as one of Africa’s most admired brands by Brand Africa, an intergenerational movement established in 2010 to inspire a brand-led African renaissance to drive Africa’s competitiveness, connect Africa and create a positive image of the continent.

Brand Africa’s annual report and analysis of brands’ standing in Africa, Brand Africa 100™, ranks the most admired brands on the continent and is based on a pan-African survey across more than 25 countries that account for over 80% of Africa’s population and GDP.

Every year, in partnership with Kantar, the globally respected consumer knowledge and information company and Geopoll, the leading mobile based surveying platform with a database of over 250 million respondents in Africa, it independently surveys, analyses and ranks brands in Africa.

In the latest report, Brand Africa 100™ 2022, Toyota was ranked 8th on The Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa list. This is an improvement on the position it achieved on the 2021 list when it made its Top 10 debut in the number 9 slot.

“Congratulations to the entire Toyota team – that’s Toyota SA as well as the brand’s dealers and other distributors throughout Africa – on this remarkable achievement,” said FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer Joburg Group MD, Joey Khuvutlu.

“It’s no mean feat to be ranked within the Top 100 in a survey which annually yields over 80 000 brand mentions and over 2 000 unique brands, let alone improve upon a ranking in the Top 10. But the Toyota team has done just that, despite its opportunities for growth being severely stunted by the COVID pandemic and lockdown,” Khuvutlu said.

The Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa

2022 rank 2021 rank 2020 rank Brand Category Country of origin 1 1 1 Nike Sport and Fitness USA 2 2 2 Adidas Sport and Fitness Germany 3 3 3 Samsung Electronics / Computers South Korea 4 4 4 Coca-Cola Non-alcoholic Beverages USA 5 5 6 Apple Electronics / Computers USA 6 6 6 Tecno Electronics / Computers China 7 8 9 Gucci Luxury Italy 8 9 11 Toyota Auto Manufacturers Japan 9 7 8 Puma Sports & Fitness Germany 10 11 7 MTN Telecommunications South Africa

FCB Joburg Executive Creative Director and a man who has worked on the brand in South Africa for 13 years, Tian van den Heever, added: “This is Toyota’s second appearance within the Top 10 – it ranked 11th on the 2020 and 2019 rankings and made its Top 10 debut last year at 9th.

ANA, WARC & LIONS announce long-term partnership to create a US and Global business practice to ‘Crack the Code of Creative Effectiveness‘

The ANA, WARC, and LIONS have announced a unique long-term research partnership to create a global framework that guides and supports brands in ‘Cracking the Code of Creative Effectiveness’. The initial goal of this project is to address both the culture of effectiveness within organizations as well as the elements of campaign effectiveness. Other fundamentals of effectiveness, aligned with the ANA Global Growth agenda’s Brand, Creativity & Media pillar, will be incorporated into the creation of the roadmap and foundation for the practice.

Using insights from the ANA, WARC & LIONS, and leveraging work from award-winning marketers over the course of the next twelve months, this partnership will work together to create a framework CMOs and brands can follow to establish a culture of both effectiveness and creative excellence leading to long term success for their businesses. The partnership hopes to leverage peer-to peer-learning, case studies, events and forums to investigate and benchmark the internal beliefs, organization structures and creative frameworks that consistently produce the highest level of creative work and effective culture.

As part of the partnership, the ANA and WARC will conduct an extensive worldwide qualitative study among CMOs to identify the elements of a culture of effectiveness and jumpstart the industry in moving towards more effective marketing. The study will build on the existing Creative Effectiveness Ladder, developed by WARC and LIONS, a framework to understand how to utilize creativity to drive specific marketing outcomes.

To kick-start the project, on-stage interviews were conducted at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity at the WARC session ‘What Does it Take to Build a Culture of Creative Effectiveness’ moderated by Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup with McDonald’s Joan Colletta, Global Brand Marketing and Global Creative Effectiveness Program Lead and Qaiser Bachani, Global Head of Digital COE and Europe Consumer Experience Lead of Mondelēz International.

Further insights will be presented at the ANA Masters of Marketing conference 25-28 October 2022.

