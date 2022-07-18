JOB: Strategic communications specialist/writer full time contract (remote)

[JOB AD] Strategic communications agency looking for an experienced and versatile communications specialist/writer to join its team.
Responsibilities include:
- Researching, drafting and issuing media releases and related communications material
- Media relations and outreach
- Securing interviews and compiling client briefing docs for media interviews
- Monitoring of news media, social media etc to keep abreast of developments in all client sectors to highlight opportunities
- Crafting of relevant social media posts for client platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter), including creation of monthly content calendars, to amplify core brand messaging, start conversations and encourage engagement
- Writing, editing and overseeing a range of consumer-focused SEO content for client websites
- Assisting with innovative and creative communications ideas for clients to promote brand messaging and purpose
- Attending client meetings and handling monthly brand awareness/media reports for clients
- Building mature, professional relationships with existing and new clients
Knowledge and experience:
- At least 8 to 10 years relevant experience in a communications role (journalism/corporate comms/PR)
- Solid background in top quality writing/editing (must include long-form)
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can instantly spot a relevant story angle in a piece of content
- Can instantly spot an error in a piece of content
- Solid media contacts
- Strategic thinker
- Keen eye for detail
- Stickler for accuracy
- Ability to perform under pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Self-motivated, with initiative, and able to work independently as well as in a team
- Strong creative and analytical skills
- Strong “mining the gold” research skills
- Organised, with the ability to manage various projects/portfolios at once
- Ability to manage and guide team members, when required.
- Curious about the world, good general knowledge, with an interest in current affairs
- Comfortable working across diverse sectors/brands – from haircare, fashion and cellphones to education, medical and legal
- Willing to try new things, and add new skills, as required
- Knowledge of, or interest in, digital marketing, SEO and paid media useful, but not essential
Interested and suitable candidates should submit a concise CV, including salary expectations, to opportunity@power-lab.co.za by Wednesday 27 July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us within two weeks of the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.