JOB: Strategic communications specialist/writer full time contract (remote)













[JOB AD] Strategic communications agency looking for an experienced and versatile communications specialist/writer to join its team.

Responsibilities include:

Researching, drafting and issuing media releases and related communications material

Media relations and outreach

Securing interviews and compiling client briefing docs for media interviews

Monitoring of news media, social media etc to keep abreast of developments in all client sectors to highlight opportunities

Crafting of relevant social media posts for client platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter), including creation of monthly content calendars, to amplify core brand messaging, start conversations and encourage engagement

Writing, editing and overseeing a range of consumer-focused SEO content for client websites

Assisting with innovative and creative communications ideas for clients to promote brand messaging and purpose

Attending client meetings and handling monthly brand awareness/media reports for clients

Building mature, professional relationships with existing and new clients

Knowledge and experience:

At least 8 to 10 years relevant experience in a communications role (journalism/corporate comms/PR)

Solid background in top quality writing/editing (must include long-form)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can instantly spot a relevant story angle in a piece of content

Can instantly spot an error in a piece of content

Solid media contacts

Strategic thinker

Keen eye for detail

Stickler for accuracy

Ability to perform under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Self-motivated, with initiative, and able to work independently as well as in a team

Strong creative and analytical skills

Strong “mining the gold” research skills

Organised, with the ability to manage various projects/portfolios at once

Ability to manage and guide team members, when required.

Curious about the world, good general knowledge, with an interest in current affairs

Comfortable working across diverse sectors/brands – from haircare, fashion and cellphones to education, medical and legal

Willing to try new things, and add new skills, as required

Knowledge of, or interest in, digital marketing, SEO and paid media useful, but not essential

Interested and suitable candidates should submit a concise CV, including salary expectations, to opportunity@power-lab.co.za by Wednesday 27 July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us within two weeks of the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

