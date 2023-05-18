The oldest broadcast medium is still the most trusted, reliable and resourceful – ra<u>dio connects like no other.

If there’s ever been a time when radio has shown it is a medium of forward momentum, immediate impact and trusted connection, it is now.

The evolving media landscape has seen an exponential move to technology, both in the palms of the user and in the connected world they consume in. Despite being able to time-shift content, concentration and consumers in a 2x the speed environment, radio remains in tune with its listeners.

What ChatGPT says

I asked ChatGPT why radio is still relevant in 2023, and the answer it gave would have been the same a decade ago: entertainment, reach, convenience, localism and cost effectiveness.

To me the obvious key in the answer is that it is not artificial. Radio remains a medium that is real and relatable. It’s ready to adapt and it is resourceful. The ability to connect with thousands of people and a myriad simultaneous emotions is not something you’ll find in the cloud, in an app or a line of code with the ease of simply listening.

Radio is not a noun. We are no longer the device in the kitchen or the dashboard of your car. We are a medium of doing; radio in 2023 represents audio in action. As practitioners we are tasked with serving content to audiences on a variety of platforms.

Podcasting is proving to be a rewarding audio space for listeners, creators and advertisers. Having started out as the awkward audio teenager, it has matured into a viable and valuable listening option. Different interests, passions, places, and people inspire different content and options. Podcasting is that audio space that creates a home for diverse interests. Local podcasters are starting to network and, in doing so, we’re unlocking the value in sharing insights into creation and consumption. If traditional radio has taught us anything we can use in 2023, it is the value of collaboration and amplification.

Radio’s reach

Brands that have previously tuned into the value of radio’s reach are now also enjoying the benefits of deliberate audio downloads and custom streams. Astute audio practitioners know that choice isn’t the enemy, it is the opportunity. The number of people walking around with headphones and earbuds is an indication that the ears are available to our content; it is up to us to get them listening!

Figures from The Infinite Dial research and the BRC Rams show an encouraging picture for audio consumption on a variety of devices. Platforms and devices will continue to evolve with the influence of technology and the user driven experience. Our challenge as audio ambassadors and radio practitioners in the next year is to continue to adapt our storytelling to connect with audiences.

How people consume, when and where they listen; how they discovered the audio content and how it changes them, are questions we need to keep asking. I love the fact that many commercial broadcasters are employing the power of insight and research into their operational value chain. This information shared on audiences helps develop insights into consumption habits and how radio brands have transcended into multi-media offerings.

Revealing revenues

The radio sales space remains a contested space. One only needs to see the interest of established primary market players in the growth of niched commercial and community broadcasters to understand the vigorous marketplace.

It will be interesting to see how the SABC performs financially in 2023. There has been much talk about outsourcing the national broadcaster’s platforms to maximise revenue. This may makes rands, but I’m not convinced it makes sense. The broadcasting industry needs a healthy and independent SABC and too much influence from the (competing) commercial sector only shrinks the pool of expertise and opportunities.

Despite the SABC Board interviews of 2022, no group of 12 has been appointed yet, and the lack of oversight at the biggest and most influential broadcaster in the country is telling. The nominated candidates also have very little broadcast experience, with less than three names holding any real sector insight and no representation of younger professionals who can adequately represent the youth.

With another new minister of communications and digital technologies and the MDDA still dogged with management issues, I’m going to assume this year will dish out more of the same in the regulatory and governance space. Like DTT, it just isn’t switched on.

Rhythm FM and Beat FM remain the poster child in questioning sector compliance and ICASA’s ability to operate efficiently. These two stations are certainly not on fast forward – in fact, they seem to no longer be in play, despite this tweet from 2017.

The growing audio sector, particularly streaming audio, has extended the need for self-compliance and the work done by the BCCSA must be applauded. The more we do in the sector to be proactive and engaged in shaping the regulatory and compliance landscape, the more robust and useful the outcome will be. Organisations like the NAB continue to the success of the sector in 2023 and beyond.

Bridge the talent gap

Talent is always a consideration when looking at the sector. The most obvious being the end voices and faces. But our issues are broader. Yes, we need to make sure audiences are treated to the best possible content in the most appropriate way, but the value chain is bigger.

The creative and technical aspects of the radio industry need to be addressed. One needs only look at the composition of broadcast technicians to see that young people aren’t embracing this element of our business as much as we need them to. We need knowledge in systems, integration, and technology. And we need people who understand these and the value they can add to the concept of radio.

What value does DAB+ hold if young minds aren’t contributing to the conversation? The future of radio is not repeating and replicating our content on new platforms. It’s new ideas, new sounds, new voices, new rules. New audio, now.

Fast-track creatives

Current rumours and murmurs about 2023 line-ups remind me of a fellow audio ambassador’s recent quip: “We just moved the party to a new room.” New talent: put your hand up by creating. Content. Ideas. Storyboards. Visuals. Video. Sketches. We can’t have a robust and adaptable medium if we just want to push play on the next song. Audiences and advertising are on fast forward; you too, need to skip ahead.

I understand the narrative and critique about line-ups and talent growth, but what are you doing to control your career and when last did you invest in your skills?

ChatGPT didn’t write this article, but it is certainly part of the #newnarrative. I have heard AI-trained voice clips that are incredibly life-like. What about radio shows scripted by AI, voiced by AI, sold by Ai and listened to by AI?

What about AI in radio?

Listening is IA: intimate audio; it’s where we’ve always been successful, and it is the tangible point of connection. Because radio speaks to different people at different points in the narrative, the points of connection are at different places, as are the entry and exit points.

As with digital service providers for music, smart speakers, audio on demand, voice notes, mobile phones and the Walkman in the ’80s, radio doesn’t compete – it complements.

Audiences are used to the second screen. We read and watch, we view and cross reference. We scroll and browse. But when we listen, we hear; there is no second screen concept for audio. The connection is unique, auditory, and intimate. R/Audio connects.

Are we an industry in flux? Yes. Are we an industry looking for new financial models? Yes. Are we having to dig deeper, go further and play harder? Yes. But the same is true for all industries navigating new spaces at an accelerated pace. The difference is they get to listen to the radio!

Tim Zunckel is an audio ambassador and lover of stories. He currently works for Internews as the regional media business advisor for Africa.