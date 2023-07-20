Podcasts are becoming an increasingly popular way of sharing information and engaging with potential customers.

They provide a convenient format for many people to download on their phones and listen to while commuting, doing the dishes, or walking the dog. But creating a podcast isn’t simply a case of sitting down and having a chat with an expert. It requires proper planning and preparation, which ideally should be distilled into a script or discussion guide.

Why is a podcast script important?

Whatever your aim may be in creating a podcast, it’s important that it should come across like a natural discussion, rather than just an audio clip of people reading prepared statements. At the same time, it needs to have a structure that engages listeners, and ultimately leads them to the call to action (CTA), whether that may be contacting the company to arrange a demo, a meeting or a presentation, or just details on where to find more information.

For this reason, the host needs to be very well prepared, as the experts being interviewed will know their topic inside out. If you have a scriptwriter, it would be most helpful to provide this person with a thorough brief and references, so that they can create the framework which the host can use to structure and guide the discussion.

The script should be detailed when it comes to the introduction to both the topic and the speaker and it should also contain specific questions. However, it is always obvious when someone is reading something, rather than responding spontaneously to questions.

Providing a short script to the experts before the interview could not only spark some ideas for further questions they might want to be included, but it could also help clarify the direction and angle to be taken on the topic under discussion.

The different types of podcast scripts

There are many different podcast styles—from those that are highly scripted, to radio-style ones that are more loosely scripted. In the first instance, the host would be thoroughly prepared, and have a list of questions to pose to one or more guests. The second kind of podcast follows a more informal style of discussion.

With business podcasts, the aim is usually to have a very relaxed conversation, whether it’s a one-on-one between two experts, or a panel of guests discussing a particular topic.

Regardless of what type of podcast it might be, it is usually helpful to write out certain portions of the script in full, as this could prevent the presenter from stumbling, or leaving out something important. Even experienced presenters (and certainly many inexperienced ones) can easily stumble under the sudden pressure, and leave out essential points, which could make them appear unprofessional.

How long should a podcast script be?

Popular podcasts can be an hour or longer, but we know that many people in business are pressed for time. Depending of course on the complexity of the topic, a corporate podcast could be anything from under 20 minutes to an hour.

The key components of a great podcast script

As mentioned previously, there are key elements to a podcast script that need to be well written. These should include:

Introduction: There are two main types of introductions — the ‘traditional’ and the ‘cold open’. The traditional structure starts with themed music, which fades out and is then followed by the presenter’s introduction. The presenter’s voice starts off the so-called ‘cold open’, and this is then followed by themed music. In both cases, we recommend an informal tone that sets out what listeners can expect from the podcast.

Welcome: Next, if there are guests taking part in the podcast, they should be welcomed and introduced.

Sponsor message: Although these are not common in business podcasts, any sponsor messages would normally be prepared by the sponsor or by their agency.

Questions: The scriptwriter should provide a list of questions that could be asked, possibly with bullet points outlining what the answers should cover. There are two basic types of questions: open-ended and specific. The host must place themselves in the shoes of the listener and be prepared to improvise and draw out details from the interviewee if they feel that more explanation is required, or that any details need to be clarified.

Transitions: The host is there to guide the listener from one topic to the next, using a linking section, or segue.

Outro: Your outro invites the listener to get in touch, or buy your product/service, and it also is an opportunity to thank participants and to provide the necessary contact details. When guests are thanked, their names and positions should be repeated, and there should be a ‘goodbye’. message.

Ready to get going on your own business podcast? While good examples of podcasts may sound effortless, it’s clear that a lot of preparation work must be done before hitting the ‘record’ button. Whether you are a first-timer or a seasoned host, a decent podcast script can go a long way towards creating polished content that keeps your audience engaged and—most importantly—listening!

Andrea Slater is a content specialist at B2B agency, Flowmesh.