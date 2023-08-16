According to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), the South African outdoor advertising market was valued at R4.9 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach R5.8 billion by 2025.

Outdoor advertising has a significant share of the total adspend in South Africa and offers significant reach and impact to the targeted audience. One of its key strengths is its ability to reach a vast and diverse audience cost effectively, making it an ideal medium for brand awareness and exposure.

Pre the democratic dispensation the industry was dominated by the big South African players, but the situation changed post 1994 when smaller media owners entered the fray.

Struggle for market share

However, the smaller media owners continue to struggle to gain market share due to many factors including lack of funding, lack of access to market and bureaucratic bylaws to mention but a few.

Here are 10 tips for smaller media owners to navigate this highly competitive industry.

Choose your targeted clientele wisely ensuring your offering fits within their strategy and vision Always highlight your unique selling point (USP) in your proposal to client Always ensure you provide a professional service. Clients walk away from mediocre service providers Networking is key. Attend relevant industry expos and seminars. Your network determines your net worth Do not only build relationships with personnel but build relationship with the firm. You are providing a service to a firm not to an individual and individuals leave the firm Be willing to negotiate discounts with clients but never allow clients to bully you. You are running a business remember Ask for feedback when the campaign ends. Learn from experiences Build sustainable relationships with all key stakeholders including media agencies, advertising agencies, clients, landlords and industry regulators Set a budget for good causes. Act like a responsible corporate citizen and support the local communities Do not burn bridges

The outdoor advertising industry in South Africa continues to grow and brands will continue to invest in this medium.

Lebona Moleli is founder of both The Marketing Kraal, an out of home advertising media company and Lesaka Marketing, a marketing consultancy based in Johannesburg.