That’s it! The era of commercial-free streaming is essentially over.

This past week, Amazon announced it will be including ads in its Prime Video streaming service, and offering subscribers the chance to pay more to avoid them.

This follows on the heels of Netflix and Disney offering the same services, although they all seem to have gone about it differently. Both Netflix and Disney first raised the price of their core services, and then announced the addition of an ad-supported model that will be less expensive.

To date, the data seems to suggest that very few (if any) people have opted to downgrade to the ad-supported model. This path chosen by Amazon will certainly help us understand if people are willing to pay $2.99 more per month to avoid the interruption of ads, or not.

Why are the streamers relying on a model that is questionable in terms of efficacy? Didn’t we learn from the Internet 1.0 that an old model doesn’t always work in a new medium?

Adspend wasted

I work in advertising, so I do pay attention to ads, but the data suggests not many other people do. Some studies show that as much as 90% of viewers will skip, ignore and pay to avoid the commercials completely across all platforms.

That means what advertisers spend on video is wasted to the tune of 90% of their budgets. As a media guy at heart, I think that number is painful. Video is the fastest growing medium across all channels, and it is the core of a marketers’ budget in today’s landscape.

When we first launched the internet, we looked to print for an ad model that would work, and we came up with static ad banners. They continued to evolve, but banners are still the lowest common denominator of online ads.

Search became the most effective model, and it took Google to innovate on what others had already been doing with classifieds.

A conundrum

The streaming services are faced with a conundrum. They can’t reliably acquire or retain more subscribers, so they are looking for additional ways to increase their revenue. They are currently relying on the old-school standard of commercials, but consumers don’t like commercials. They hate having their content interrupted.

There must be other options for them. In full disclosure, I work with a company that is doing product placement, which is a solid opportunity for the streamers, but in fairness, I do think they have even more ground to work with.

Streamers have an entire ecosystem of monetisation opportunities they can explore. Beyond product placement and embedded ads, they have the start menu and the search functions in their UI.

Targeted display ads and integrated ads based on the content being searched represent a very interesting place to reach an audience with advertising that is targeted.

Clickable shopping

Streamers also have the opportunity to embed clickable shopping into their UI. Disney+ recently started doing this, but I have been wildly unimpressed by this feature, since it’s buried deep in the viewing experience, making it hard to find. If it was surfaced earlier and more upfront, it could work extremely well.

Even the introduction of full-screen ads during the start-up, search and selection of shows to watch could be interesting, more like how the movies do trailers and ads upfront. The consumers do not like their content interrupted, so why do we keep interrupting them?

The models will continue to shift over time as streamers look to create new ways to monetise their content. Some will work better than others, and the next two to three years will tell the tale.

This story was first published by MediaPost.com and is republished with the author’s permission.

Cory Treffiletti is chief marketing officer at generative AI-powered product placement platform, Rembrand. He was previously SVP at FIS. He has been a thought leader, executive and business driver in the digital media landscape since 1994. In addition to authoring a weekly column on digital media, advertising and marketing since 2000 for MediaPost‘s Online Spin, Treffiletti has been a successful executive, media expert and/or founding team member for a number of companies, and published a book, Internet Ad Pioneers, in 2012.