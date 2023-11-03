The winners of the 2023 PROMAX Africa awards have been announced. The awards recognise excellence in creative and innovative marketing campaigns for television, radio, and digital media on the African continent.

This year’s winners were selected by a panel of industry experts from around the world, and they represent the best of the best in African entertainment marketing. The winning campaigns are creative, engaging, and effective, and they have helped to raise awareness and promote some of the most popular and successful TV shows, radio campaigns, and digital platforms.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 2023 Promax Africa awards,” said Vanessa Sheldrick, events director of PROMAX Africa. “As with previous years, the judging panel has been incredibly impressed with the quality and creativity. This year’s entries were outstanding and demonstrated the talent of the entertainment marketing community in Africa. We are proud to heap praise on all our winners for their hard work and dedication and congratulate them on their success.”

Some of the highlights from the night include:

Undoubtedly the biggest winners on the night in terms of number of statues were award Platinum Sponsors DStv (with all their brands and channels including SuperSport, M-Net and Showmax), along with their respective agencies won a collective of 37 awards, 19 Gold and 18 Silver. Some of the award-winning campaigns included their work for the Stronger Together promo in support of the Springboks and their Piracy Untells Our Stories campaign, which took home four Gold and two Silver. Two SuperSport campaigns, Here for Her and Here for Every Fan won both the Gold and Silver in the Best Sports Promo category.

Walking away with 20 awards on the night, Paramount Africa, scooped nine Gold and 11 Silver awards. They won both the Gold and Silver in two categories, Most Outstanding Design in Promotion and Best Design Without Footage.

Pitch Black Post x Mashoba Media impressed with their work for various campaigns including their work on iNumber Number Trolley Synchronisation for iNumber Number: Jozi Gold and Queen Charlotte, both for Netflix. They also walked away with both the Gold and Silver in two categories for Best Entertainment Promo and Best Use of Licensed/Adapted Music.

The Mama Africa Award (proudly sponsored by Paramount Africa) was won by Pitch Black Post x Mashoba Media for iNumber Number Trolley Synchronisation. They also won Africa’s Next Storyteller Award (proudly brought to you by DStv) for Lesedi ‘Ma-Aaadaaa’ Rammala

The Walt Disney Company Africa won Gold for their You Can Tell Who’s Been Watching ESPN campaign, winning in the Best Image Campaign category as well as Best Sport Campaign. They also walked away with a total of seven awards – which included five Gold and two Silver awards.

DStv agencies who were the biggest winners of the night were T&W with 10 wins; Birthmark taking home nine and Studio Zoo seven.

In addition to the individual awards, PROMAX Africa awarded these special awards on the night to stand-out brands:

Creative Team of the Year: Fairchild Creative (Gold); Studio Zoo (Silver)

Marketing Team of the Year: The Walt Disney Company Africa (Gold); Showmax (Silver)

Creative Brand of the Year: Disney+ for The Walt Disney Company Africa (Gold); BET Africa for Paramount Africa (Silver)

A list of winners is available on the PROMAX Africa website.